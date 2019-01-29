Hunt on for missing Merritt cowboy after riderless horse found

A 32-year-old man is believed to be missing in the backcountry, last seen on Saturday afternoon

Searchers are continuing their hunt for a missing cowboy from the Merritt area after his riderless horse was found Monday afternoon.

The man, who has only been identified by RCMP as a 32-year-old local, works at a ranch in the area but had been on a day off when his horse was found by loggers in the backcountry. He was last seen at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

RCMP said Tuesday that search efforts are being coordinated by Nicola Valley Search and Rescue. Other teams have been called in from Kamloops, the Shuswap, Penticton, Princeton, Logan Lake, Central Okanagan, Chilliwack and Surrey.

Numerous ranchers on horseback have also volunteered to help.

Due to active logging in the area and herds of wild horses, finding the rider’s tracks has been difficult, Mounties said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merritt RCMP.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
First-degree murder charge laid in Vancouver man’s shooting death
Next story
VIDEO: Northern fur seal pup rescued near B.C. fish farm

Just Posted

Surrey council to consider ‘super committee’ again tonight

Once more, staff recommend dissolving five committees into one, citing ‘occasional overlap of content’

Third Mountie who investigated ‘Surrey six’ gang murders sentenced

Cpl. Danny Michaud was handed a three-month conditional sentence

Pedestrian rushed to hospital after crash near Surrey’s Holland Park

A Black Press freelancer at the scene said the pedestrian was ‘thrown several feet’

Seniors share benefits of helping others – and each other – stay connected

‘First step is hardest’ when it comes to making connections, says South Surrey volunteer

Discount grocery store FreshCo to replace Surrey Safeway locations

Strawberry Hill, Newton stores two of 10 locations announced in B.C.

On Bell Let’s Talk Day, psychologist says let’s also listen

Dr. Heather Fulton with the Burnaby Centre for Mental Health and Addiction has listening tips

What unites Western Canada? Our attitude towards Ottawa, poll says

Majority of respondents said federal government’s treatment of them has worsened

Ottawa moves to clamp down on potential meddling in next federal election

Only disruptive incidents that harm Canada’s free and fair election will be publicly disclosed

New Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain station to open this weekend

The station now has a new platform, walkway and parkade for bikes

5 to start your day

Alberta man charged in death of Burnaby woman, Bell Let’s Talk day kicks off and more

Nanaimo goes to polls today in B.C. byelection

Voters will test the strength of NDP’s minority government in the province

BC SPCA to recommend charges in case involving 27 horses

Last December, 27 neglected horses were seized from a property in Langley.

BC Tech Summit to dedicate a day to future of women

The event is set for March 11-13 at the Vancouver Convention Centre

UBC team to probe why kids find transition to high school stressful

Researchers at UBC’s Depression, Anxiety and Stress Lab are hoping families can help

Most Read

l -->