ID of South Surrey hit-and-run driver still a mystery

Police still also looking for potential witness to serious-injury incident

Police say they have received few tips regarding a hit-and-run collision in South Surrey last Sunday that left a 38-year-old pedestrian with serious injuries.

The incident occurred at about 8 p.m., in the 2700-block of King George Boulevard, as the pedestrian crossed the thoroughfare from east to west in a marked crosswalk.

The driver involved did not remain at the scene, police said in a news release issued the following afternoon that also included a series of photographs taken from witness video.

Police, in asking for public assistance, described the suspect vehicle as a black, four-door sedan with a tan interior, possibly an early-2000s Acura TL. The driver, they said, was wearing a black coat.

Police also appealed to speak with the driver of a white/silver van who they believe may have witnessed the collision.

As of Thursday morning, however, neither the driver who hit the woman, the driver’s passenger (described as wearing a light-coloured coat) or the van driver had come forward.

“Still looking to identify the driver and passenger of the black sedan and speak with the driver and/or passenger,” Sgt. Chad Greig told Peace Arch News by email.

A woman who described herself as a passenger on a 351 Crescent Beach bus that stopped at the scene described what she saw as “quite awful.”

“There was about 10 cars parked along the curb and a person flat on their stomach with their arms stretched out,” the woman said in a voicemail to PAN Monday.

She said the bus driver “got the ball rolling about getting emergency personnel there,” but that she was left wondering if the victim had survived.

“There would be other people besides me who would like to know if the person is OK and what happened.”

Police said at the time that the pedestrian’s injuries were not life-threatening. She remains in serious condition.

Anyone with information may contact police at 604-599-0502.