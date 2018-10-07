IHIT calls for dash cam footage in Lower Mainland murder investigation

Homicide investigators continue to look for clues into Thursday’s targeted shooting in Chilliwack

  • Oct. 7, 2018 9:30 a.m.
  • News

Homicide investigators are looking for dash cam video as they continue their search for clues into the shooting death of 27-year-old Kyle Cromarty in Chilliwack last week.

Cromarty was shot Thursday near Yale Road and Menzies in what the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has described as a targeted shooting.

He died a short time later in hospital.

“Given the circumstance of how this went down,” said said IHIT spokesperson Cpl. Frank Jang at a press conference in Surrey on Friday, “it’s very clear that somebody intended to kill Kyle Cromarty.

“Somebody marked him for murder and we need to understand why.”

As part of the investigation IHIT investigators are seeking dash camera video from drivers who were travelling in the area of 46675 Yale Road between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 4.

Investigators have also put out a plea to friends of Cromarty to come forward with information that could help solve the case.

“Don’t be silent on this. He’s now a victim of homicide. Somebody murdered him in cold blood. I hope that’s disturbing to you. It is to us,” Jang said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Anyone wanting to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

'Irreplaceable' instruments pinched from West Coast rock band 54-40
Two people stabbed near Whalley Boulevard in Surrey

