IIO seeks drivers who may have witnessed fatality after Taser incident

Police watchdog release image of Ford Escape and Lexus SUV asking for drivers to make contact

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is looking for the drivers of a light-coloured Ford Escape and a dark-coloured Lexus SUV who may have witnessed a fatal incident involving the RCMP on Vedder Road on Feb. 24. (IIO)

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) is seeking key witnesses to the death of a man following a Tasering by police on Vedder Road in Chilliwack two weeks ago.

The incident occurred when a man on a supervised visit with his four-year-old daughter took off with the little girl.

It was at approximately 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24 when witnesses said they saw a man twice run into traffic on Vedder Road near Storey Avenue. He had fled from Seasons Mediation and Family Services a few blocks to the south.

• READ MORE: Estranged wife of Chilliwack man who died in Taser incident opposed parental visit

The IIO said the RCMP reported the man resisted arrest and a Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW), commonly referred to as a Taser, was deployed.

He died, which triggered the IIO investigation.

On March 7, the IIO released an image of two vehicles and a description of a third, the drivers and/or occupants of which are potential witnesses “who may be able to provide valuable information to the investigation.”

The three vehicles would have been stopped at the intersection of Vedder Road and Storey Avenue before being allowed to continue.

One vehicle in the photo is a light-coloured Ford Escape, and the other is a dark-coloured Lexus SUV.

A third vehicle not in the photo is described as a light-coloured vehicle of unknown make.

The IIO is asking for these witnesses and any others who may have seen, heard, or recorded the incident to contact the IIO Witness Line at 1-855-446-8477.

