Independent panel to review fracking impact in B.C.

Panel will study effects on earthquakes and water quality

A three-member independent panel will review the impact of hydraulic fracking in B.C., the province announced Thursday.

The panel will be made up of SFU hydrology professor Diana M. Allen, UBC rock mechanics and rock engineering professor Erik Eberhardt, and geological engineer Amanda Bustin.

The trio will look at any connections between fracking and earthquakes, how the process affects water quality and supply, and if it produces excess methane.

They will consult with academics, industry associations, northeast B.C. communities, Treaty 8 First Nations and environmental groups.

“We know British Columbians have questions about hydraulic fracturing,” said Energy Minister Michelle Mungall. “It’s our job to make sure that natural gas operations continue to meet world-class standards and best practices for environmental protection.”

Results of the review are expected by the end of the year.

More to come.

