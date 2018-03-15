The forum is taking place on April 4 at The ACT in downtown Maple Ridge, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Innovation and tech forum reaching out to region

Maple Ridge looking to be an emerging city.

  • Mar. 15, 2018 12:30 p.m.
  • News

The City of Maple Ridge is looking to attract registrants from around the region for its Innovation in Emerging Cities Forum.

It is taking place on April 4 at The ACT in downtown Maple Ridge, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The forum is meant to be a catalyst to foster an innovative and creative culture for industry, government and education.

It will feature keynote presentations from Steve Dotto on “How technology is changing everything” and Dr. Salvador Ferreras on what businesses need to do to prepare for “Industry 4.0.”

Panel discussions featuring leaders from industry, post-secondary education, First Nations and government will follow up keynote presentations.

The forum will also include a trade show, as well as a code-a-thon, involving students tasked with development apps for the city’s new open government portal.

A new website, innovate.mapleridge.ca, has been set up by the city to promote the free event, and on which participants can register.

As the Canadian economy continues its transformation from resource-based to knowledge-based, cities have become increasingly important centres for job and wealth creation, said Lino Siracusa, City of Maple Ridge manager of economic development.

Josef Hans Lara is chair of the city’s economic development committee (EDC), which has a task force that has been working on the innovation and emerging cities event for about a year.

“People don’t know that there’s a lot of tech people who live in Maple Ridge,” he said.

Left is an example of the types of growing business the economic development committee wants to foster.

Hans Lara, who operates Big Bang Innovation Services, said the event is going to help the city raise its profile and showcase innovation.

“One of the main objectives for the EDC is to elevate the profile of our city – create the good vibe that we are open for businesses, and actually to start forging a more close relationship with the technology industry as well,” he added.

“Because this is the fastest growing industry in the province, and Maple Ridge actually has the potential to take advantage of that.”

Previous story
Injunction hearing told pipeline critics ‘inconvenience’ Kinder Morgan in B.C.

Just Posted

SCHOOL SHOOTINGS: The name of the game in Surrey is prevention

“We don’t take chances. The best way to make sure we don’t have school-based shooters, is being ahead of it,’ says Surrey school district’s Rob Rai

VIDEO: ‘Big Red’ barbecue fires up Chefe Daniel in Surrey

Propane-fueled unit among largest mobile barbecues in Metro Vancouver, restaurateur says

Police requesting help identifying injured pedestrian after South Surrey collision

The woman, who is approximately 70-years-old, remains in critical condition

Province gives Surrey $175K for pilot project to ‘enhance’ response to overdose crisis

‘This work will help rapidly mobilize services to respond to the needs of at-risk opioid users,’ says B.C.’s safety minister

Former Cloverdale pastor, wife plead not guilty to sexual assaults

Samuel and Madelaine Emerson plead not guilty, facing charges of sexual assaults, threats

VIDEO: ‘Big Red’ barbecue fires up Chefe Daniel in Surrey

Propane-fueled unit among largest mobile barbecues in Metro Vancouver, restaurateur says

Injunction hearing told pipeline critics ‘inconvenience’ Kinder Morgan in B.C.

Trans Mountain has hit multiple blocks in B.C.

Canadian Olympic star Duhamel lends voice to calls for end to dog-meat trade

She wants to put an end to the South Korean dog-meat trade

George Massey Tunnel replacement could have been cheaper than expected

Delta staff report says the bridge could have been built for nearly $1 billion less than projected

Abbotsford hockey team denies responsibility for alleged $200,000 hotel damages

Hotel owner blames young players for ruptured water line

Innovation and tech forum reaching out to region

Maple Ridge looking to be an emerging city.

BCHL Today: Kings try to ground Grizzlies and Galajda targets Hobey Baker Award

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Ottawa spends $9.1 million on studies aimed at protecting whales

Money will be used to develop and test technologies to lower the risk of collisions

$100,000 kicks off new wildfire recovery campaign

Campaign looks to “ReLeaf” fire affected areas

Most Read

l -->