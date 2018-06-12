Insulin pumps are worn by diabetics to monitor blood glucose and replace manual injections. (Wikimedia Commons)

Insulin pumps to be covered for adult diabetics in B.C.

Over-25 patients can use device to replace injections

The B.C. government is extending Pharmacare coverage for diabetics aged 25 and up to use insulin pumps instead of relying on daily injections to stabilize their condition.

Health Minister Adrian Dix made the announcement Tuesday at Vancouver General Hospital, noting it was a promise made by Premier John Horgan in the 2017 election campaign.

The ministry expects about 830 B.C. adults will benefit from the extended health coverage, providing insulin pumps that cost between $6,000 and $7,000 and must be replaced every five years.

The pump monitors blood glucose and provides accurate insulin dosing that can allow people to have more flexibility for work and activities such as going on a hike, said Ramia Hosak, executive director of Young and T1, a volunteer organization for young adults with type one diabetes.

“Insulin pumps can also help prevent eye disease, kidney disease, amputations and a number of other complications related to diabetes,” Hosak said.

Dr. David Thompson, a diabetes specialist at Vancouver General Hospital said the availability of insulin pumps will assist pregnant women. In the meantime, he is involved in research that is seeking to cure diabetes using transplanted cells to restore the body’s ability to control blood glucose.

Previous story
BC Ferries eliminates fuel rebate, travellers to pay more
Next story
North Delta sex assault allegation recanted

Just Posted

White Rock keen to rebuild sandcastle event

Semiahmoo First Nation approval, dealing with environmental concerns would be key to moving forward

White Rock’s fire safety assessment upgraded

Fire Underwriters Survey gives some of highest marks in Canada to city

Delta police arrest arson suspect

A home on Tsawwassen First Nation land was completely destroyed by fire Sunday night

Surrey to contribute $24M to LRT costs

City council has given its approval to sign two LRT-related agreements with TransLink, one that commits $24M to phase one

SFU’s Dooley the new chair of Surrey Board of Trade

Business organization’s AGM set for June 27 at Eaglequest Golf Course

VIDEO: Dozens rally outside presumed B.C. home of repeat sex offender

James Conway moved to Chilliwack in 2017, but neighbours say they recently learned of his address

Interior and Northern Health Authorities have highest suicide rates in B.C.

The Coroners Service released a report June 12 classifying suicide deaths

B.C. woman has hundreds show up in $500 Craigslist rental scam

Vancouver Island homeowner says fraudulent post encouraged people to peek in her windows

Trans Mountain’s first oil spill response ship ready

A total of $150-million is being spent on new response bases and vessels along the B.C. coast

VIDEO: Fresh challenge for B.C. breeder who produced Triple Crown winner, Justify

Next up, the St James’s Palace Stakes at the Royal Ascot race course

Fans turn out in droves to celebrate Cup-champion Capitals

Parade and rally midway between the U.S. Capitol, Washington Monument commemorated first D.C. title

RCMP investigate attack on disabled stroke victim in northwest B.C.

The victim, who is recovering from a stroke suffered last year, needed treatment in hospital

Talks to begin with Trump administration on Columbia River Treaty renewal

U.S. wants to pay less for flood control, B.C. wants agriculture recognized

Lower Mainland couple wins Lotto Max draw

The couple matched all seven numbers for a Maxmillion prize, shared with one other in Ontario

Most Read

l -->