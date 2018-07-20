Investigators are on scene, and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in, to the area of Charlotte Avenue and Consort Court in west Abbotsford. (Kevin MacDonald photo)

UPDATE: Man, 32, found dead inside Abbotsford home

Investigators on scene Friday evening, few details released yet

Police have confirmed that a 32-year-old man was found dead inside an Abbotsford home today and that nobody else was found inside the residence.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was called in to investigate the incident in the area of Charlotte Avenue and Consort Court on the west side of the city.

A portion of Charlotte Avenue, located west of Clearbrook Road and south of Maclure Road, is taped off, as is a house on the corner.

Evidence markers can be seen on the property, and several investigators are on scene.

IHIT will provide more details later this evening.

More to come …

 

Previous story
