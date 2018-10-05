3 Lower Mainland homicides in 24 hours unrelated: police

Investigations have been opened after three people killed in Mission, Richmond and Chilliwack

Investigators continue to probe three homicides in the Lower Mainland that all occurred within a span of 24 hours.

Integrated Homicide Investigations Team Corp. Frank Jang said Friday that the deaths in Mission, Richmond and Chilliwack are being treated as unrelated investigations – each targeted, but under varying circumstances.

“Its very concerning to us,” Jang said. “Don’t forget we’re members of the community as well… so we share everyone’s concerns.”

The first homicide happened Wednesday evening, around 9 p.m., out front of Junction Mall in Mission where known gangster Varinderpal Gill, 19, was shot dead.

READ MORE: Cops had told murder victim: ‘Someone’s going to get shot because of you’

While one person was arrested shortly after that brazen shooting, police say he has since been released.

“This has all the hallmarks of a targeted hit – a gangland hit – so we believe there were people who targeted Gill for death,” Jang said during a news conference in Mission.

Early Thursday morning, police were called to a home in the 7000-block of Westminster Highway in Richmond, where the body of 19-year-old Aspen Pallot was found.

A 23-year-old man, Solaris Onatta Running Dey, has since been charged with one count of manslaughter. He is expected to appear in B.C. provincial court Friday.

Jang said it’s believed the pair were in a relationship, but no other details were being released at this time.

“We still would like to speak with friends of Aspen Pallot’s closest friends and associates, we urge them to come forward today,” he said.

On Thursday afternoon, Mounties arrived to reports of a shooting in the 46000 block of Yale Road in Chilliwack, where 27-year-old Kyle Cromarty was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

WATCH: Investigators detail targeted shooting death in Chilliwack

Cromarty was not known to police, Jang said, but “due to circumstances of how this went down,” as well as eye-witness accounts, it’s believed to be have been targeted.

“Somebody marked him for murder and we need to understand why,” Jang told reporters.

Jang reinforced to media that there remains no definitive leads between the three deaths, but also understands the public’s concerns around safety.

“We’re working hard to find who’s responsible for two of those murders, and please keep in mind there’s three families that are each without one loved one over this holiday.”

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.