Too red for you? Cloverdale Athletic Park’s proposed field house design went before city council on Monday night, and was met with questions from councillors. (City of Surrey)

‘Is that the real colour?’: Council approves Cloverdale field house design after initial hesitation

Cloverdale Athletic Park’s new field house was designed to look like a red barn

City council approved a development permit for Cloverdale Athletic Park’s new field house on Monday night, but not without some initial hesitation.

“Is that the real colour it’s going to be?” asked Mayor Doug McCallum, to some laughter from the room. “I know in South Surrey they’re building a couple of buildings down there and it fits really nicely into the landscape. Is that the real colour?”

The proposed two-storey field house will be clad in red corrugated steel, making it look like a red barn. It was designed to have an “agricultural look,” according to a city report.

Laurie Cavan, manager of parks for City of Surrey, explained that the design had been approved after “extensive consultation” with community groups that will use the field house after it’s complete, including the Surrey United Soccer Club, which jointly funded the project.

“There has been a lot of support for this colour and this design,” said Cavan. “And it’s also the team colour, so it’s a reflection of the sporting community in that area.”

Councillor Steven Pettigrew expressed a different concern — he moved to send the application back to staff so that the Cloverdale Community Association could be consulted on the design. “I’m really concerned about the CCA, and I would like to hear their thoughts on this,” he said.

Coun. Doug Elford disagreed. “It’s my understanding that the Surrey soccer group has gone through quite an extensive process,” he said. “I think they’re beyond the point of referral at this point. I think if we looked at the colour, or minor design changes, I would support that.”

In the end, council approved the issuing of a development permit without referring the application back to city staff for further consultation or design changes.

The field house comes as part of a $5.8-million project that has been in the works for more than a year. The project, jointly funded between the federal government, the City of Surrey and Surrey United Soccer, also included the installation of new artificial turf playing fields and a renovation to the water park.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. sees biggest spike in homicides across Canada, at 34%
Next story
Legal battle ahead for suspended B.C. legislature executives

Just Posted

More than 1,000 Surrey rental units at risk if government imposes new policy, Urban Development Institute warns

Survey of 30 rental unit builders indicates 12,631 BC rental homes at risk of delay or cancellation

Peace Arch Hospital Foundation hits $10-million goal

New 200-bed residential facility now fully funded, officials announce

‘Is that the real colour?’: Council approves Cloverdale field house design after initial hesitation

Cloverdale Athletic Park’s new field house was designed to look like a red barn

Police renew call to ID suspect who pushed Surrey man into traffic near PNE

VPD haven’t received enough tips in the months since

Filipino Fest at Museum of Surrey draws a crowd

More than 1,500 residents, visitors attend cultural festival

VIDEO: E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce sickens 18 people in Ontario, Quebec

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says it’s working with U.S. authorities to determine the source of the romaine lettuce those who got ill were exposed to.

Feds give formal notice for law to end Canada Post strike

Trudeau government ready to legislate employees back to work after five weeks of rotating strikes

Lower Mainland suspect identified in fatal northern B.C. hit and run

Suspect and seven other individuals believed involved located on Haida Gwaii

‘Bait and switch’ warning ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Competition Bureau of Canada is warning shoppers of illegal sale tactics

Legal battle ahead for suspended B.C. legislature executives

Public removal ‘very unfair,’ says veteran clerk Craig James

B.C. sees biggest spike in homicides across Canada, at 34%

Much of the killing was attributed to gang violence, according to Statistics Canada

Sea lion tangled in rope on Vancouver Island

Marine debris is a ‘significant problem’ for marine wildlife

Postal strike affects charities at critical fundraising time

Canadian fundraising professionals and charities join call for fast resolution

$90,000 pen from space created by B.C man

The Space pen is made from a meteorite

Most Read

l -->