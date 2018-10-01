LNG Canada export facility in northern B.C. gets green light

Canada LNG announces positive Final Investment Decision for Kitimat

LNG Canada has announced that its joint venture participants – Shell, PETRONAS, PetroChina, Mitsubishi Corporation and KOGAS – have taken a Final Investment Decision (FID) to build the LNG Canada export facility in Kitimat, British Columbia, in the traditional territory of the Haisla Nation.

“The Final Investment Decision taken by our joint venture participants shows that British Columbia and Canada, working with First Nations and local communities, can deliver competitive energy projects,” said Andy Calitz, CEO of LNG Canada. “This decision showcases how industrial development can co-exist with environmental stewardship and Indigenous interests.”

Each joint venture participant will be responsible to provide its own natural gas supply and will individually offtake and market its share of LNG. The FID is for two processing units or “trains,” with first LNG expected before the middle of the next decade.

“The project LNG Canada is bringing to northern B.C. symbolizes the kind of balanced and sustainable path forward British Columbians are looking for,” said B.C. Premier John Horgan. “We welcome the unprecedented commitment shown by the LNG Canada partners to work within our province’s ambitious climate goals. The critical importance of this project is what it represents – the intersecting of economic development, jobs for local workers, partnerships with Indigenous communities and forward-looking climate leadership.

We’re delighted the global business community sees British Columbia as a natural home for this kind of investment.” LNG Canada has worked towards FID since it first identified Kitimat from a list of 500 potential sites in British Columbia as the ideal location for an LNG export facility.

LNG Canada’s export plant has been designed to achieve the lowest carbon intensity of any large-scale LNG plant operating in the world today. LNG Canada achieved this through a combination of using renewable hydropower from BC Hydro and highly-efficient gas turbine engines.

With demand for LNG expected to double by 2035 compared with today as a result of global commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality, LNG Canada will provide natural gas to countries where imported gas could displace more carbon-intensive energy sources and help to address global climate change and air pollution.

“We look forward to helping Canada take its place on the global map of LNG exporting countries and want to recognize the important role played by all levels of government, First Nations and the many people that supported LNG Canada to help us get to an FID,” said Calitz. “We also thank our joint venture participants for their trust in our ability to deliver a cost-competitive and reliable source of LNG for their global portfolios.”

LNG Canada is advantaged by access to abundant, low-cost natural gas from British Columbia’s vast reserves and the relatively short shipping distance to North Asia, which is about 50 per cent shorter than from the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and avoids the Panama Canal. The LNG Plant will be constructed on a large, partially-developed industrial site with existing deep-water port, roads, rail and power supplies.

Email the newsroom

Previous story
Canadian female physicist wins Nobel Prize
Next story
UPDATE: Transitional housing facility, emergency shelter in Green Timbers moves forward

Just Posted

‘Rock n’ roll hotel’ in the works at Surrey’s Flamingo Events Centre

Rooms at King George Blvd. converted into rehearsal studios, others for band shelter

Hayne asks city to look into wider handicap parking spots in Surrey

Meanwhile, LeFranc suggests city install wheelchair ramp in front of Holland Park fountain

Warning issued about ‘high risk’ sex offender living in Surrey

Jeffrey Goddard residing in city under surveillance, 23 court-ordered conditions

Surrey mayor, longtime councillors say farewell at final meeting pre-election

Together, Hepner and councillors Mary Martin and Judy Villeneuve have served a combined 55 years on council

Surrey Board of Trade wants elections reform referendum postponed

Board’s members want to have more time to study impacts

VIDEO: Police save stranded 75-year-old B.C. sturgeon

First Nations Police officers initiate river rescue

B.C. man fighting to keep two pet cheetahs

Earl Pfeifer, who lives in Crawford Bay, set to appear before appeal board for five-day hearing

Trial of BC father charged in deaths of daughters to be held in Vancouver

Aubrey, 4, and Chloe Berry, 6, found dead on Christmas Day in father Andrew Berry’s apartment in Victoria

B.C. teacher left child alone to pee in dark classroom

Coquitlam elementary school teacher had allowed girl to pee themselves frequently

Refugee claimant guilty of assault for spitting on immigration officer

Incident happened at B.C. border crossing, involving Ronald Dosson

Carbon tax, sales tax breaks finally make B.C. LNG happen

Electric cars, home heat pumps promoted to lower emissions

Canada will pursue deeper trade ties with China: Prime minister

Meanwhile, U.S. president Donald Trump is currently embroiled in a trade dispute with China

Small claims court for ‘wedding plans gone seriously wrong’

The 17-page decision reads like a suspense thriller for anyone who has ever planned their own wedding

Snowfall continues for Trans Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Golden

Potential for additional 5-10 cm of snow which will total 30 cm over past few days

Most Read

l -->