Trudeau government will streamline pardon process for Canadians convicted of simple possession of marijuana in the past

Jagmeet Singh is calling for the deletion of criminal records for people convicted of simple pot possession. The NDP leader says people who receive pardons will still be negatively impacted by the records.

