James Good named Surrey’s Citizen of the Year

South Surrey’s James Good has been named the city’s 2018 Good Citizen of the Year.

The award recognizes an individual who has given long-standing and exceptional community service towards making Surrey a better place to live, according to a city release issued Friday.

“The Good Citizen of the Year award is about honoring an individual who is the embodiment of the selfless and community minded spirit of volunteerism,” Mayor Linda Hepner said in a news release. “I can’t think of an individual more deserving of this award than James Good. Since 1988 James has been devoting his time to bettering our community and enhancing the quality of countless lives in our city.”

In three decades of community service, James has volunteered with and supported programs including the Peace Arch H-2-H Program; Dart’s Hill Garden; Semiahmoo Peninsula Affordable Housing Society; South Surrey Food Bank; and Crescent Road Decorative Park Area.