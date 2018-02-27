Police arrest Jamie Bacon. (Black Press photo).

Jamie Bacon conspiracy to murder trial postponed to September

Justice Catherine Wedge said April 3 is “no longer viable.”

Jamie Bacon’s trial on the charge of counselling to commit murder has been adjourned to Sept. 4.

Justice Catherine Wedge said April 3 is “no longer viable.”

“Counsel for both parties agree there are a number of pre-trial applications that must be heard, and that a three-month period until the trial commencement date of April 2018 would not be sufficient to accommodate the hearing of those applications,” Wedge stated in her Jan. 31 reasons for judgment, posted Monday.

READ ALSO: UPDATED: Charges stayed against Jamie Bacon in Surrey Six massacre

READ ALSO: Crown appeals stay against Jamie Bacon on Surrey Six killings


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Former B.C. premier decries ‘religionization’ of Canadian politics

Just Posted

Former B.C. premier decries ‘religionization’ of Canadian politics

“That is scarier for me than anything else, as a Canadian,” Ujjal Dosanjh says

Report finds Surrey’s Aboriginal population is growing, young and underserved

2018 Vital Signs report highlights need for ‘culturally sensitive’ services in Surrey

‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ television series to film in Cloverdale

Based on graphic novel, this Sabrina the Teenage Witch show will be companion to Riverdale series

UPDATE: Truck crashes into Cloverdale home

Homeowner gets call from wife saying ‘someone’s car is in our basement’

Musical ‘Peter Pan’ staged in Surrey with more politically-correct script

Surrey Youth Theatre Company deletes word ‘Indian’ from its production, March 9-11

Tree clearing in uptown White Rock surprises, angers

Officials say city is ‘entirely’ exempt from noise bylaw that prohibits early start

Bike meets car: Three-wheel vehicle service launches at B.C. campus

VeloMetro unveiled the world’s first electric-assisted ‘velomobile’ sharing program at the UBC

Jamie Bacon conspiracy to murder trial postponed to September

Justice Catherine Wedge said April 3 is “no longer viable.”

COLUMN: The lingering effects of bullying

Someone had reached out to make amends for what had happened

City council spends 36 minutes debating length of policy discussions

North Saanich councillors tinkered with how long they should debate an issue to limit meeting times

SURREY EVENTS GUIDE for Feb. 28 and beyond

Concerts, club gigs, plays and more in our weekly events calendar for Surrey and area

B.C. police offer safe zone for nervous online buyers and sellers

Abbtosford police set up two designated parking spots monitored by video surveillance

BCHL Today: Victoria Grizzlies lose captain and Weatherby wins scoring title

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Ben Stewart rejoins B.C. Liberal caucus

Andrew Wilkinson leads bigger group than B.C. NDP

Most Read

l -->