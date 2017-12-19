The Jaws of Life were used to rescue a driver of a five-ton truck after it crashed and rolled over into a ditch in Surrey on Monday. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)

UPDATE: Driver, 76, ticketed after Jaws of Life pluck him from Surrey rollover crash

Surrey RCMP say uninjured man from Langley was driving with undue care and attention

SURREY — The Jaws of Life were used to rescue the 76-year-old driver of a five-ton truck after it crashed and rolled over into a ditch in Surrey on Monday.

The crash happened at around 4:30 p.m. on South Fraser Perimeter Road, west of 104th Avenue. Surrey RCMP say the truck was driving east when it tipped over into the ditch while braking for traffic.

Police say the Langley man driving the truck was not hurt and was served a traffic ticket for driving without due care and control.

After rescuing the driver, fire crews had to divert their attention to diesel fuel leaking from the truck into the ditch, which feeds into a nearby regional park. Surrey’s hazardous material team attended to stop the leak and attempt to clean up the spilled fuel from the Langley-based salvage truck.


