Johnston Road paving delayed due to pipeline explosion near Prince George

City of White Rock said road will remain closed until at least Monday evening

Repaving of White Rock’s Johnston Road has been delayed due to a pipeline explosion near Prince George Tuesday evening.

The city announced on its website Friday that due to the Enbridge natural gas pipeline rupture, some of FortisBC’s industrial customers had their natural gas service “curtailed.”

Wednesday, FortisBC warned its one million customers across the province that they could lose natural gas services following the rupture.

Police say the explosion along an Enbridge natural gas pipeline sparked a massive fire at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Shelly, about 15 kilometres northeast of Prince George. The fire forced approximately 100 members of the nearby Lheidli T’enneh First Nation from their homes

Friday, the city said it had to reschedule the paving of Johnston Road until Monday, the road was initially planned to reopen to traffic Oct. 12 by 7 p.m.

“This means Johnston Road will not be opened until at least 7:00 p.m. on October 15,” the city’s announcement states.

The city said new trees have arrived and will be planted in the silva cells along Johnston Road, which are modular pavement systems that hold lightly compacted soil that supports healthy tree growth.

“Despite this unexpected and unfortunate event, progress continues to be made on the Johnston Road Revitalization Project this week,” the city’s statement said.