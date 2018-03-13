Baldev Singh Kalsi returned to court Tuesday afternoon, after dismissing his lawyer last week, on the same day that he was scheduled to learn his sentence. (File photo)

Kalsi sentenced to 11 years, after his wife ‘was left to die on the bedroom floor’

Previous defence lawyer and Crown had agreed that an 11-year term would be appropriate

The former Sikh temple leader whose sentencing for manslaughter was delayed last week when he dismissed his lawyer was back in court Tuesday afternoon.

Baldev Singh Kalsi was sentenced by Judge Trevor Armstrong to 11 years in jail. With credit for time served, the judge determined that Kalsi has nine years and seven months remaining.

“The attack was brutal and Mrs. (Narinder) Kalsi was left to die on the bedroom floor,” Armstrong said at the beginning of sentencing.

Kalsi had admitted in November to killing his wife in July 2014. Police at that time said she was found in severe medical distress at a home in the 19400-block of 32 Avenue.

Kalsi was charged with second-degree murder after Narinder was taken off of life support less than a week later.

He pleaded guilty to manslaughter on what was scheduled to be the first day of his trial.

During sentencing submissions last month – originally scheduled for Feb. 22 but bumped up to Feb. 16 without public notice to accommodate what court officials described as “a judicial scheduling conflict” – lawyers in the case agreed 11 years would be an appropriate jail term.

The March 8 appearance had been set for Armstrong to impose sentence. Instead, Kalsi’s lawyer, Peter Wilson informed the court that he was no longer representing Kalsi.

“I’m here as a courtesy to the court to advise simply that Mr. Kalsi and I have encountered serious difficulties with the conduct of his case, with the result that I have been dismissed,” Wilson said.

Armstrong gave Kalsi until 1:30 p.m. today to have someone from his new lawyer’s office in court to speak to the matter.

In granting the adjournment, Armstrong cited strong opposition from Crown counsel for any further delay in the case.

Crown Wendy Stephen had told the court she “simply can’t imagine what it is that Mr. Kalsi could or would consult with another counsel about.”

“He was looking at going to jail today for a very long time. The timing suggests that it is simply a delay tactic.”

More to come…

