(from left) Incumbent trustee Bruce Reid and newcomers Victor Espinoza and Randy Anderson-Fennell are running for Delta school board under the Kids Matter banner. (Photos submitted)

Kids Matter announces candidates for Delta school board

Incumbent trustee Bruce Reid is running with newcomers Randy Anderson-Fennell and Victor Espinoza

A slate of candidates has announced their intention to run for Delta School Board this fall.

The slate, called Kids Matter, includes incumbent trustee Bruce Reid as well as newcomers Randy Anderson-Fennell and Victor Espinoza. According to a press release issued this morning, Kids Matter will be focused on ensuring Delta school are “safe, inclusive, accessible, well-funded and academically enriching.”

Reid, a Tsawwassen resident and former pastor, has been a Delta school board trustee for the past four years and is retiring as a teacher with Richmond School District this year. He lists the under-funding of education and not enough resources for special needs students as particular barriers that need addressing.

“As a trustee for the past four years, I’ve seen our district celebrate triumphs and overcome many challenges,” Reid said in the press release. “But there is still so much to do in order to ensure the success of all learners. My work is not yet done.”

Espinoza, a Ladner resident and 20-year public school teacher, currently works in a high school in Richmond. According to the press release, “ensuring learners have multiple pathways to success” is among his top priorities, and he is an advocate of innovative instruction, academically enriching experiences and access to sustainable technology.

“I want to see every Delta student reach their maximum educational, personal and social potential,” Espinoza said in the press release. “Our schools should be the foundation where students discover their strengths so that they can thrive in our ever-changing, increasingly technological and fast-paced world.”

Ladner resident Anderson-Fennell is an electrician who works in the Surrey School District. He said he has seen first-hand the effect that years of under-funding has had on public education.

“Under-funding affects every aspect of a child’s education, from educational resources to safety to maintenance to simple classroom cleanliness,” Anderson-Fennell said. “It all goes back to funding, and we’re well past the point of merely being able to do more with less.”

Kids Matter is the second slate of candidates to announce their intention to run for school board. Current board chair Laura Dixon, trustee Nick Kanakos and district PAC chair Joe Muego are running on the Independents Working for You slate lead by mayoral candidate and former Delta Police chief Jim Cessford.

READ MORE: Retired Delta police chief Jim Cessford to run for mayor

Vice-chair Val Windsor told the Reporter last month that she intends to run as an independent candidate for trustee but has yet to make a formal announcement.

Trustee Rhiannon Bennett, who ran with Reid under the Kids Matter banner in 2014, told the Reporter she intends to run again in the fall and that she will be announcing her own slate of school board candidates soon.

“I’m working on putting a team together with two women. We’re not quite ready for our launch yet,” Bennett said. “But I am looking at bringing two other strong women to advocate and bring a wider breadth of voices to the table. I think that … our current board and [Independents Working for You candidate] Joe [Muego] have done an exceptional job but there are still some voices at the table that are missing that I’m trying to bring with me.”

Five-term trustee Fabian Milat announced on June 12 that he will not be seeking another term, freeing up one the seven seats on the board for someone new.

No word yet on whether trustee Dale Saip intends to run again.

Delta will head to polls to elect a new mayor, council and school board on Saturday, Oct. 20.

RELATED: Councillor Sylvia Bishop to run for Delta mayor

SEE ALSO: Former city manager George Harvie to run for Delta mayor


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Surrey breaks ground on $43M Clayton Community Centre
Next story
UPDATE: ‘Significant fire’ hits North Delta homes, Surrey townhouse development

Just Posted

UPDATE: Teenager dead after being struck by passenger train in South Surrey

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. in Crescent Beach

Surrey breaks ground on $43M Clayton Community Centre

Centre will include library, gym, art studios and green spaces

UPDATE: ‘Significant fire’ hits North Delta homes, Surrey townhouse development

Residents reported the fire on Facebook around 2 a.m. on Thursday

Homeless camp leaders dig in for long fight

Organizer expects tent city to remain in Saanich’s Regina Park through Labour Day

UPDATE: RCMP seize crabs, vessel in Surrey

Charges pending against 50-year-old man

VIDEO: Seal escapes hungry orcas by climbing aboard tourist boat

Whales circulate nearby as lucky seal finds refuge

B.C. travel vloggers ID’ed as three hikers who died at Shannon Falls

Trio were known for daring stunts out in nature as seen on YouTube

Youth organization hopes B.C. schools will incorporate its anti-porn curriculum

Designed by the Youth Well-Being Project, the curriculum was designed to encourage healthy sexuality

Canadian prison guards outraged over needle exchange program for inmates

‘This is heading towards condoning drug use behind penitentiary bars,’ union president says

VIDEO: Nearly 80 cars vandalized in Vancouver’s west side

Investigators say smiley faces and letters were etched into cars

Free shuttle connects Vancouverites with nature in Maple Ridge park

Starting July 7 Parkbus will be operating a free bus service to Golden Ears Park

5 to start your day

A teen fatally struck by train in South Surrey, devastating fire in North Delta and more

Fire guts popular Kitsilano Mexican restaurant

Smoke filled the Vancouver-area neighbourhood and streets in the area are blocked to traffic as Topanga Cafe goes up in flames

Protester’s climb shuts down Statue of Liberty on July 4

A woman was protesting the separation of immigrant children from parents who cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally

Most Read

l -->