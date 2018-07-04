Knives thrown at White Rock police responding to ‘scene of a disturbance’

A man accused of throwing knives at police officers in White Rock appeared in Surrey Provincial Court Tuesday on charges of ‘assault peace officer with weapon’ and ‘uttering threats.’

According to court records, the incident occurred on May 29.

White Rock RCMP Staff Sgt. Daryl Creighton said officers were called to “the scene of a disturbance” near Wheatley Avenue and Bishop Street, north of Coldicutt Park on Marine Drive.

“As police were attempting to make contact with the accused, he began to throw knives at police from the third-floor balcony,” Creighton told Peace Arch News.

“The responding members sustained no significant injuries.”

Jaspal Singh Grewal is due back in court on July 9.