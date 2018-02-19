KPU Surrey open house this weekend

University says event at Surrey campus will be a ‘hub of activity, creativity and inspiration’

Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU) is holding its annual open house next Saturday.

Set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 24, the university says it will be a “hub of activity, creativity and inspiration.”

According to a release, the event will include interactive exhibits, campus tours, and the opportunity to connect with instructors, students and alumni.

The day’s festivities will also include prizes, including three $500 tuition waivers, live entertainment, trivia and games, a photo booth, as well as henna and airbrush tattoos.

KPU says many exhibits will showcase “what sets a polytechnic university apart,” including the opportunity to:

Listen to jazz musicians, watch print-making and ceramics demos and try psychology experiments with KPU’s Faculty of Arts

Get blood pressure tested by a student nurse and see the amazing patient simulators used by the Faculty of Health

Test one’s ability to correctly wire a doorbell circuit, use a virtual welder, or lay bricks with the Faculty of Trades and Technology

Watch the Faculty of Science and Horticulture’s chemistry magic show and dancing flames display

Test one’s creativity with instructors and students from the Wilson School of Design

Play Plinko with the Faculty of Academic and Career Advancement

Take a selfie with the School of Business.

“This open house is our chance to connect with the community and showcase everything KPU has to offer from unique programs with innovative approaches to hands-on education and learning opportunities outside of the classroom,” said KPU President and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Alan Davis in a release. “We enthusiastically invite the community to join us to learn about the polytechnic advantage.”

Registration is recommended at kpu.ca/openhouse/surrey.

Attendees are also encouraged to get posting on social media using the hashtag #KPUOpenHouse for an extra chance at winning prizes.

KPU Surrey is located at 12666 72 Ave., and parking is free for this event.