Large brush fire by the Golden Ears Bridge in Maple Ridge

Firefighters responded to the call just before 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon

Maple Ridge firefighters have responded to a large brush fire by the Golden Ears Bridge.

Just before 4 p.m. callers in the area reported seeing large amounts of smoke between the man-made duck pond and the sandpit by Wharf Street and Hazelwood Street in the industrial section below the bridge.

The fire is being described as around 15 metres by 8 metres with flames.

Firefighters are having difficulty accessing the scene at first before gaining entry through a gate.

The fire was eventually brought under control at 4:30 p.m.

• More to follow

