A fire engulfed multiple buildings in Kitsilano early Thursday morning, July 5. (Twitter/Margaret Buttner)

Fire guts popular Kitsilano Mexican restaurant

Smoke filled the Vancouver-area neighbourhood and streets in the area are blocked to traffic as Topanga Cafe goes up in flames

A large fire has engulfed two buildings at the corner of West 4th and Baywater in Vancouver.

Fire crews have been battling the Kitsilano-area blaze since early Thursday morning.

Reports say that the fire has taken over the Topanga Cafe, a 40-year-old Californian-style Mexican restaurant in the area.

Traffic is being rerouted on 4th Avenue as crews continues battling the blaze.

Add CommentCollapse

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

A fire has engulfed multiple building in Kitsilano. (reverendkath/twitter)

Previous story
Protester’s climb shuts down Statue of Liberty on July 4
Next story
UPDATE: Pipeline protesters removed from Ironworkers Memorial Bridge

Just Posted

UPDATE: Teenager dead after being struck by passenger train in South Surrey

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. in Crescent Beach

Surrey breaks ground on $43M Clayton Community Centre

Centre will include library, gym, art studios and green spaces

UPDATE: ‘Significant fire’ hits North Delta homes, Surrey townhouse development

Residents reported the fire on Facebook around 2 a.m. on Thursday

Homeless camp leaders dig in for long fight

Organizer expects tent city to remain in Saanich’s Regina Park through Labour Day

UPDATE: RCMP seize crabs, vessel in Surrey

Charges pending against 50-year-old man

VIDEO: Seal escapes hungry orcas by climbing aboard tourist boat

Whales circulate nearby as lucky seal finds refuge

B.C. travel vloggers ID’ed as three hikers who died at Shannon Falls

Trio were known for daring stunts out in nature as seen on YouTube

Youth organization hopes B.C. schools will incorporate its anti-porn curriculum

Designed by the Youth Well-Being Project, the curriculum was designed to encourage healthy sexuality

Canadian prison guards outraged over needle exchange program for inmates

‘This is heading towards condoning drug use behind penitentiary bars,’ union president says

VIDEO: Nearly 80 cars vandalized in Vancouver’s west side

Investigators say smiley faces and letters were etched into cars

Free shuttle connects Vancouverites with nature in Maple Ridge park

Starting July 7 Parkbus will be operating a free bus service to Golden Ears Park

5 to start your day

A teen fatally struck by train in South Surrey, devastating fire in North Delta and more

Fire guts popular Kitsilano Mexican restaurant

Smoke filled the Vancouver-area neighbourhood and streets in the area are blocked to traffic as Topanga Cafe goes up in flames

Protester’s climb shuts down Statue of Liberty on July 4

A woman was protesting the separation of immigrant children from parents who cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally

Most Read

l -->