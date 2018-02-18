Late-winter snow storm blankets Lower Mainland

Some areas got up to half a foot of snow

It might be mid-February but that didn’t stop winter from making a last-minute appearance in the Lower Mainland Saturday night.

Everywhere from Surrey to Langley to Vancouver was covered in snow. Some areas of the Fraser Valley and the North Shore received over half a foot by Sunday morning.

About 9,000 customers are still without power as of Sunday morning, mostly in Abbotsford, Surrey and Burnaby.

Ok #portmoody it is icy out there particularly the Port Moody station. Pedestrians beware the parking lot is a sheet of ice. @TransLink #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/21OXWmcSSE — Leanne (@LeanneMAnd) February 18, 2018

“The calm after the storm” the wind is still a little gusty today in #Burnaby but it looks like it is going to be a beautiful sunny day! #bcstorm #beautifulBC pic.twitter.com/OQcF74Nzho — Alyson DM (@alyson_dm3) February 18, 2018