Lawsuit seeks damages after Lower Mainland man recorded female employees in washroom

A Lower Mainland businessman who secretly video recorded female employees in a washroom is now being taken to court by the Worker’s Compensation Board of B.C.

Andy Anthony Raddysh of Pitt Meadows has been served two nearly identical notices of civil claim from WCB, involving women who worked for his wedding supply business.

“The defendant made the video recordings with the intention that they would be watched for his own enjoyment and sexual gratification,” said the court documents.

The offences took place between Jan. 1, 2011 and Nov. 18, 2014, when Raddysh was over 50 years of age.

One of the employees was 14 at the time.

Raddysh was arrested in March 2016, and pleaded guilty in March 2017 to one count of secretly recording nudity in a private place and one count of possession of child pornography.

He was sentenced to 90 days in jail, three years of probation and must register with the national sex offender registry for 10 years, according to the Port Coquitlam Provincial Court registry.

Both notices of claim say of the women applied for and received benefits from WCB for “injuries suffered as a result of surreptitious video-recording of her while she used the employee bathroom at her place of work.”

The victims learned about the recordings for the first time when the RCMP showed each woman a video recording and a still image of themselves while they used the washroom.

In both cases, their genital areas were exposed.

One woman was in her teens, and the other in her early 20s. Their identities are protected by a publication ban.

The claim seeking damages lists numerous personal injuries resulting from the explicit recordings, called a breach of trust and a breach of privacy in the court documents.

Raddysh has not yet responded to the notice of civil claim, but the deadline for him to do so has not expired.

The case has been filed in Supreme Court in Vancouver.