Police have issued a country-wide arrest warrant for Ronjot Singh Dhami, 25. He is wanted for one count of aggravated assault in connection to an attack on a man with autism. (Photo: Police handout)

Lawyer for Surrey suspect in beating of man with autism says he’s not guilty

Ronjot Singh Dhami will turn himself in, lawyer said

A lawyer representing a suspect in the beating of an autistic man says his client is not guilty of the attack that drew outrage from across the country.

Jag Virk says 25-year-old Ronjot Singh Dhami — whose last known address was in Surrey, B.C. — will turn himself into police, but he maintains his innocence.

Peel Regional Police named Dhami as one of three suspects in the beating, which took place last week at a bus terminal in Mississauga, just west of Toronto.

READ: Surrey man wanted in ‘vicious’ attack on autistic man has criminal history

Police identified the second suspect as Parmvir (Parm) Singh Chahil, a 21 year-old man of no fixed address.

The third person allegedly involved in the incident has not yet been positively identified, but police say he might go by the first name of Jason.

A video of the attack released by police on March 13 shows the unidentified victim sitting at the bottom of a stairwell putting on roller blades when three men approached from behind and began to punch and kick him.

Police say the man suffered a broken nose and facial cuts.

A Canada-wide arrest warrant for Chahil and Dhami has been issued on one count each of aggravated assault.

Police say all three suspects may still be in the Toronto area and are being encouraged to call a lawyer and turn themselves in.

Police say anyone who sees Chahil or Dhami should call police and not approach the men.

Previous story
UPDATE: Former B.C. city councillor sentenced nine months for sexual assault
Next story
B.C. Scientists witness first-ever documented killer whale infanticide

Just Posted

Tree-removal at site of future South Surrey park ‘necessary’

City says many of 26 trees cut last week for Sunnyside Saddle Club Park were unhealthy

Metro gas prices hit 155.7 cents a litre and higher

Lower Mainland could see 1.60 cents by April

Lawyer for Surrey suspect in beating of man with autism says he’s not guilty

Ronjot Singh Dhami will turn himself in, lawyer said

Police return to South Surrey scene where man died during arrest

IIO Chief Civilian Director says circumstances ‘not unfamiliar’

Cloverleaf Preschool must find new home after 26 years in Cloverdale community

Christ the Redeemer Church terminated tenancy, finding 86-year-old Bell Hall unsafe

Video: Diplomats clean South Surrey shoreline

Canadian, American government officials collect garbage near Peace Arch Park

B.C. Scientists witness first-ever documented killer whale infanticide

“It’s horrifying and fascinating at the same time.”

Okanagan Falls winery showing international photo project

Liquidity Wines will be sole Canadian show of National Geographic’s Photo Ark

Liberals awarded $100,000 contract to man at centre of Facebook data controversy

Christopher Wylie says his voter-profiling company collected private information from 50 million Facebook users

Facebook’s Zuckerberg admits mistakes in privacy scandal

Zuckerberg admits to privacy scandal involving a Trump-connected data-mining firm, but no apology

Online threat to U.S. high school traced to Canadian teen

A 14-year-old girl has been charged in connection with an online threat against a high school

Vaping device overheats, burns down home on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo Fire Rescue says units could cause fires in other homes and even aircraft

LinkedIn: Top 25 places to work in Canada

LinkedIn has compiled a list of the top companies to work for in 2018

Giants trio earn accolades

Vancouver’s Bowen Byram up for WHL rookie of the year, Ty Ronning and David Tendeck selected second team all-stars

Most Read

l -->