Environment Canada predicts temperatures in the mid to low 20s

White Rock, along with other areas in Metro Vancouver, is cooling off. (Aaron Hinks photo)

The heat wave blanketing Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley has lifted, as a cooler front moves in.

Both areas had been blasted by temperatures in the high 20s and low 30s for the past week.

According to Environment Canada, the weather is expected to stay relatively cool throughout the rest of the week, dropping into the mid to low 20s.

