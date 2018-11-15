Lower Mainland couple missing in Thompson-Okanagan area

A senior couple, from Coquitlam, that failed to arrive at their destination might be in the Barriere area.

Barriere RCMP received a missing persons report for two senior overdue travellers on Thursday.

Donna Johnston and Timothy Hall, both 63, are believed to be driving in a 1991 brown Ford F250 with BC license plate BF9750.

Donna Johnston is described as:

Caucasian female

63-years-old

Height 5’3”

Weight 121 lbs

Bown eyes

Bleach blonde hair

Timothy Hall is described as:

Caucasian male

63-years-old

Height 5’11”

Weight 245 lbs

Eyes hazel

Hair grey

According to police they were last physically seen at their Coquitlam address on Sunday, Nov. 11 about 5 p.m.

Their cell phone GPS location was last associated to the McLure, BC area, at approximately 6:00 pm on Nov. 14.

Anyone with any information about the couple or the vehicle they were driving area asked to contact the Barriere RCMP at 250-672-9918 or their local police service.

