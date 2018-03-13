The sun rises over White Rock. (SuzyTucker/Twitter)

Lower Mainland hits record high spring temps

White Rock, Pitt Meadows and Abbotsford were the warmest places in B.C.

It was a (relative) scorcher of a day in the Lower Mainland as two communities saw temperatures reach over 20 degrees Celsius on Monday.

White Rock was the warmest place in the region at 21.7 degrees, beating out a record of 18.3 degrees set in 1965.

Pitt Meadows beat a 1941 record to hit 21.4 degrees and although Abbotsford didn’t crack 20 degrees, 19.8 degrees was still a record high for the community.

Although the Lower Mainland was the hottest area in B.C., the Island heated up as well with Victoria Harbour hitting a record 16.0 degrees, Victoria Airport hitting 16.8 degrees.

In Northern B.C., Bella Bella saw a four-degree record high of 17 degrees, Masset saw a record 15 degrees, Prince Rupert saw 17.5 degrees and the Cassiar area hit 7.3 degrees Celsius.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rescuers hope for better weather in Alaska search for B.C. climber
Next story
VIDEOS: Surrey neuroscience innovation highlighted during Brain Awareness Week

Just Posted

Surrey awards $3.3M contract for phase two of Hawthorne Park improvements

City says wetland habitat will be ‘densely planted, incorporating approximately 250 trees and over 14,000 shrubs’

Johnston Road archway could cost $1 million

Gateway project proposed to welcome visitors to White Rock

Surrey council approves ban on retail sale of dogs, cats and rabbits

It’s a move Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner has said she “completely supports”

Council advised to release hold on in-limbo Rosemary Heights developments

Staff report recommends amendments to South Surrey neighbourhood’s plan

Cloverdale Skating Club prepares to skate down memory lane

This year’s performance will feature numbers from the group’s last 20 years of shows

‘We should be building a world that welcomes everybody’

#PressForProgress event held Friday in South Surrey

Body of B.C. Wildfire evacuee found in Kamloops settling pond

Body found on Domtar site has been identified.

Skier dies at ski resort in East Kootenays

Calgary resident hits tree while skiing with family; airlifted to hospital

5 to start your day

Heat records broken in the Lower Mainland, Surrey bans pet sales and more

Lower Mainland hits record high spring temps

White Rock, Pitt Meadows and Abbotsford were the warmest places in B.C.

Feds’ unheralded $102B rainy day fund kept for the improbable, like cyberattacks

The federal government committed hundreds of millions of dollars in its recent budget to help reinforce Canada’s cyber defences

Rescuers hope for better weather in Alaska search for B.C. climber

A GoFundMe campaign was set up to help with search efforts in Juneau

Feds promise more service dogs for vets with PTSD

Questions ahead as federal budget paves the way for more on service dogs for vets with PTSD

Blizzard warnings up for third nor’easter hitting Northeast

Much of the Northeast is bracing for blizzard conditions, a foot or more of snow and high winds

Most Read

l -->