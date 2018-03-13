Lower Mainland hits record high spring temps

White Rock, Pitt Meadows and Abbotsford were the warmest places in B.C.

It was a (relative) scorcher of a day in the Lower Mainland as two communities saw temperatures reach over 20 degrees Celsius on Monday.

White Rock was the warmest place in the region at 21.7 degrees, beating out a record of 18.3 degrees set in 1965.

Pitt Meadows beat a 1941 record to hit 21.4 degrees and although Abbotsford didn’t crack 20 degrees, 19.8 degrees was still a record high for the community.

Although the Lower Mainland was the hottest area in B.C., the Island heated up as well with Victoria Harbour hitting a record 16.0 degrees, Victoria Airport hitting 16.8 degrees.

In Northern B.C., Bella Bella saw a four-degree record high of 17 degrees, Masset saw a record 15 degrees, Prince Rupert saw 17.5 degrees and the Cassiar area hit 7.3 degrees Celsius.

