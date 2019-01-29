Kari Simpson, seen at a recent protest over immigration laws. (Black Press)

Lower Mainland woman launches human rights complaint against B.C. Human Rights Tribunal

The complaint by Kari Simpson of Culture Guard centres on washroom signs.

A conservative Langley-based group is attempting to make a human rights complaint about the bathroom signs at the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal in Vancouver.

Kari Simpson’s Culture Guard announced it has launched a new complaint, targeting the head of the Human Rights Tribunal and the attorney general for B.C., because signs on the women’s room at the tribunal’s offices read “Trans People Welcome.”

According to a complaint filed last week by Simpson, a woman with Culture Guard allegedly had her rights violated because when using the washroom stall, she “heard a loud male voice” talking in the stall next to her.

The complaint singles out Morgane Oger as the woman in the other stall.

In December, Oger was before the board alleging discrimination after Bill Whatcott distributed flyers making various claims about Oger, a trans woman. Oger was a 2017 NDP candidate in a Vancouver riding during the last provincial election; she narrowly lost to Liberal incumbent Sam Sullivan.

The complaint claims that the Culture Guard member felt intimidated.

“Her security of person was violated, she remained in the stall until she was certain that the biological man, Oger, had gone for fear of being bullied,” the complaint stated.

Last spring, Oger was among the organizers of a peaceful counter protest against an anti-SOGI rally attended by Simpson.

Simpson told Black Press Media that she had invited the Hells Angels to come to the rally with her group, although Vancouver Police Department officials could not confirm any attended.

Oger said she believed Simpson was attempting to bully her with the complaint.

“Kari Simpson’s recognition as a vexatious litigant is long overdue,” Oger added.

She noted that she and Simpson have one point of agreement.

“I agree that every building should have a single stall washroom,” Oger said.

Single-stall washrooms provide a place where anyone, including those who identify as being gender non-binary, can use and feel secure, Oger said.

READ MORE: Hells Angels invited to rally by anti-SOGI organizer

Simpson’s demands in her complaint include creating “women only” and “men only” washrooms at the BC Human Rights Tribunal, and that the tribunal define “sexual harassment” to include “a male using a women’s washroom and a female using a male’s washroom” in provincial law, and to essentially redefine gender in B.C. law as being only about biological sex.

She asked further for $180,000 in damages.

The majority of complaints to the Human Rights Tribunal do not go before the panel itself, either because they are dealt with through mediation or because they are not found to meet the criteria the tribunal will consider.

Previous story
China tells US to stop ‘unreasonable crackdown’ on Huawei
Next story
Rotary backs pollution analysis project for Semiahmoo Bay

Just Posted

U.S. homicide suspect arrested at White Rock hospital

Surrey RCMP capture man wanted in connection with reported shooting south of the border

Purple-adorned players to remember Surrey basketball player at Tessa’s Tournament

Fleetwood’s Holy Cross and others school gyms will host 44 teams this weekend

Rotary backs pollution analysis project for Semiahmoo Bay

Results could help Semiahmoo First Nation

False 911 call was cause of major police incident in Surrey, police say

Eleven people were detained in Newton but RCMP say they are now investigating person who made call

Curling brothers face off for provincial title

Tyler Tardi competes against his older brother, Jordan, at the men’s provincials in Quesnel this week

‘Why didn’t you stop?’ Humboldt families hear details of deadly crash

The semi-truck driver left no brake marks

New music festival to launch this summer in Squamish

The three-day festival seeks to fill the void left by the Squamish Valley Music Festival

Canadians feeling more stress at work than 5 years ago: poll

Roughly 64 per cent of employees accounted workplace isolation for their stress levels

B.C. man permanently disabled from ‘excessive force’ arrest files appeal

Lower court ruled Victoria’s Don Lapshinoff missed window for compensation

2 years after Quebec mosque killings, Islamophobia continues to rise

Statistics Canada found hate crimes against Muslims in Canada grew 253 per cent from 2012 to 2015

President Trump dismisses tell-all book as ‘made up stories’

The book by Cliff Sims is called ‘Team of Vipers’ and compares many Trump aides to serpents

800-year-old tree to become UN project totem at B.C. university

Pole to be raised in recognition of the UN 2019 International Year of Indigenous Languages

Lower Mainland woman launches human rights complaint against B.C. Human Rights Tribunal

The complaint by Kari Simpson of Culture Guard centres on washroom signs.

Union issues 72-hour strike notice to Vancouver Art Gallery

Discussions include cuts to sick leave, scheduling changes

Most Read

l -->