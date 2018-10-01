Police are looking for this man after he allegedly caused a disturbance at a New Westminster Tim Hortons. (New Westminster Police Department)

Man allegedly gets violent after wrong Tim Hortons order

Staff at a New Westminster location claim he poured his Iced Capp out and hit another customer

Police are looking for a man they believe pushed around customers after he claimed a New Westminster Tim Hortons got his order wrong.

In a Monday news release, police said they arrived at the coffee shop in the 800 block of Carnavron Street at about 7:20 p.m. on Sept. 6 following reports of an assault. The suspect was already gone.

Tim Hortons staff told officers that a man had come in and ordered an Ice Capp.

When he received his drink, staff said he began insulting them and poured his Ice Capp onto the counter.

The workers alleged he became verbally abusive, then “kicked and punched” a customer before pushing the register off the counter and leaving the store.

The man is described as about five-foot-six, 20 to 25 years old, Caucasian, with a medium build and short brown hair, and wearing a pink T-shirt and black pants.

“It is concerning that someone can become that irate over an apparently incorrect order, but thankfully nobody was seriously injured,” said Sgt. Jeff Scott.

“We are asking for the assistance of the public to identify the suspect, which will help continue our investigation into the alleged assault and mischief.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-525-5411.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

