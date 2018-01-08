Man and woman from Surrey charged after police seize drugs, guns

Surrey RCMP say weapons believed to be related to Lower Mainland drug conflict

A man and woman from Surrey have been charged after Surrey RCMP say they seized guns and drugs believed to have ties to the Lower Mainland gang conflict. (Surrey RCMP photo)

SURREY — A man and woman from Surrey have been charged after police say they seized guns and drugs believed to have ties to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

“Any time we can remove drugs and weapons of this nature from our communities it is considered a success,” said Surrey RCMP community services officer superintendent Shawn Gill.

“We continue to engage in a number of enforcement, prevention, and education strategies to disrupt the illegal drug trade and associated violence that we have seen in our city and across the Lower Mainland.”

Police say Abdul Shaheel Khan, 22, and Shastina Shrena Kumar, 21 have each been charged with two counts of Unlawfully Traffic in a Controlled Substance, three counts of Unlawfully Possess a Controlled Substance and six counts of various firearm related offences.

Police say more charges are expected.

In October 2017, Surrey RCMP’s Drug Unit began an investigation into alleged drug trafficking in Surrey and Langley, RCMP say. On Dec. 13, a search warrant was executed at a residence in the 8600 block of 144A Street in Surrey.

Police say they seized one SKS rifle, a sawed-off shotgun, one 1 .22 calibre revolver, ammunition for various calibre weapons, bulk powder cocaine, heroin and crack cocaine, drug processing material and equipment, $2,000 cash, two vehicles alleged to be involved in dial-a-doping and an assault rifle.

RCMP say evidence seized in the Dec. 13 investigation led to a search warrant being executed on Dec. 21 at a home in the 18200-block of 83rd Avenue. Items seized from that home included three bolt action rifles, a shotgun, an imitation firearm, ammunition, and a stolen vehicle. One man was also arrested and taken into custody. He has since been released on a Promise to Appear with various conditions.

Khan remains in custody pending his next court appearance, while Kumar has been released on bail and is under house arrest.