Man and woman from Surrey charged after police seize drugs, guns

SURREY — A man and woman from Surrey have been charged after police say they seized guns and drugs believed to have ties to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.
Police say Abdul Shaheel Khan, 22, and Shastina Shrena Kumar, 21 have each been charged with two counts of Unlawfully Traffic in a Controlled Substance, three counts of Unlawfully Possess a Controlled Substance and six counts of various firearm related offences.
Police say more charges are expected.
In October 2017, Surrey RCMP’s Drug Unit began an investigation into alleged drug trafficking in Surrey and Langley, RCMP say. On Dec. 13, a search warrant was executed at a residence in the 8600 block of 144A Street in Surrey.
RCMP say evidence seized in the Dec. 13 investigation led to a search warrant being executed on Dec. 21 at a home in the 18200-block of 83rd Avenue. One man was also arrested and taken into custody. He has since been released on a Promise to Appear with various conditions.
Khan remains in custody pending his next court appearance, while Kumar has been released on bail and is under house arrest.