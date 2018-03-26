Police and protestors at an earlier anti-Kinder Morgan protest. (Rogue Collective photo)

Man arrested, RCMP officer hurt at Burnaby anti-pipeline protest

Mischief and resisting arrest charges are pending

A 41-year-old man is facing possible charges after he allegedly removed a City of Burnaby survey monument, and demonstrators at the nearby Kinder Morgan protest site rushed over to help as he was being arrested.

Police said Monday it happened at around 6 p.m.the night before in the 8000-block of Shellmont Street.

When an RCMP officer arrived to arrest the man, he allegedly resisted, and the protesters ran over to stop the officer from catching him.

The man was eventually chased down and taken into custody, but not before the Mountie was allegedly injured by a protester.

READ MORE: Woman arrested after chaining herself to Kinder Morgan equipment

READ MORE: B.C. ‘very disappointed’ by court decision to not hear Trans Mountain appeal

Charges are being considered for several other protestors, police said.

More than 100 people so far, including Green Party of Canada Leader Elizabeth May and local MP Kennedy Stewart, have been arrested at anti-Trans Mountain pipeline expansion work site in the past few weeks.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Volvo Ocean Race team searching for man overboard
Next story
Head of White Rock BIA resigns, citing ‘opportunity I could not turn down’

Just Posted

Head of White Rock BIA resigns, citing ‘opportunity I could not turn down’

Jennifer Brandon to leave business organization April 20

RCMP ‘may never know’ why Vancouver man drove wrong way through Massey Tunnel

Crash sent a Surrey woman to hospital

Surrey Falcons win peewee girls provincial hockey banner

In Dawson Creek, the team of preteens went undefeated in six-team tourney

Charges being considered against Langley Mountie

Investigation involved a motorcycle that crashed after evading speed trap

Boxers Punch Out Parkinson’s at Cloverdale gym

Box 2 Fit provides boxing programs, community for those with Parkinson’s disease

Optimism shines bright at upbeat Juno Awards show in Vancouver

Gord Downie’s brother accepted a posthumous award for the singer

Rural cabins, cottages exempted from speculation tax

B.C. residents with second homes under $400,000 don’t pay

Man arrested, RCMP officer hurt at Burnaby anti-pipeline protest

Mischief and resisting arrest charges are pending

Canadian customs sites may soon be found in the U.S.

Canadian customs facilities in the U.S.? Americans say it could happen soon

Volvo Ocean Race team searching for man overboard

A crewman went overboard intot the Southern Ocean southern tip of South America

Prime Minister Trudeau formally exonerates Tsilhqot’in war chiefs

Under sunny skies six Tsilhqot’in chiefs anticipate an historical move on the part of the federal government

Abigail the goat is getting used to the hustle and bustle of a Lower Mainland animal sanctuary

The goat now lives on a Langley farm with cows, chickens, pigs, dogs, and other goats.

ICBC encourages smart driving for holiday weekend

Easter long weekend approaching

Ridge RCMP catch car going 90 km/h over speed limit

Vehicle impounded for minimum of seven days, ticket issued for $483.

Most Read

l -->