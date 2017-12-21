Man arrested after woman allegedly harassed for months on transit

A 21-year-old told transit police an unknown man whispered in her ear and tried to grab her buttocks

A 64-year-old man has been arrested after a woman reported being followed and harassed for months on Metro Vancouver transit.

In a statement released Thursday, Transit Police said that the 21-year-old woman had reported the harassment on Monday to officers patrolling near the Marine Drive Canada Line station.

She alleged that over the course of several months, an unknown man had “followed her on the bus and the train whispered in her ear and on one occasion, tried to grab her buttocks.”

A 64-year-old man was arrested in the bus loop by Marine Drive station just after 9 p.m. Tuesday.

He was conditionally released on a promise to appear at provincial court in Vancouver on Feb. 19 and to have no contact with the victim.

Police are recommending charges of criminal harassment and attempted sexual assault.

“We commend this young woman for her bravery and willingness to come forward,” police said in a release.

