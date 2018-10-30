Man arrested after woman car-jacked in Lower Mainland

Man seen lying on the ground, handcuffed.

  Oct. 30, 2018
A 30-year-old Burnaby man was arrested in Maple Ridge early Thursday in connection to a car-jacking.

According to Ridge Meadows RCMP, at around 10:40 a.m., a 56-year-old woman was parked outside a home located at Spring Crescent and 216 Street when an unknown man approached her.

The woman was grabbed and, despite her efforts to fend off the attacker, thrown from her car.

The man then drove off in the car.

The woman then called 911 from her cell phone to report the crime.

The vehicle information, a 2016 white Kia Soul, was broadcasted over the police radio by the EComm dispatcher and within minutes a general duty police officer located the car.

A member from the Integrated Police Dog Service and Air 1 also responded to the call and the vehicle was safely stopped near River Road at 235 Street, in the Albion industrial area.

The suspect fled. Police pursued and located him inside a truck, which was parked in a commercial lot.

The man was arrested.

A man was seen lying on the ground, handcuffed at Stella-Jones Kanaka Creek Pole Div., at River Road and 236 Street.

“There is no doubt the quick reporting of this incident was instrumental in the suspect being arrested,” saod Sgt. Brenda Gresiuk. “Police work is dynamic and things unfold quickly. You never know how it’s going to end, and, in this case, it was a quick arrest.”

Most Read

