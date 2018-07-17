Man arrested for allegedly taking photos in BCIT women’s washroom

Police arrested a man for allegedly taking photos of women in the washroom at BCIT’s Burnaby campus on Monday afternoon.

In a memo to all staff and students, the technical school said that “an unknown male was observed using a cellphone to capture images in a female washroom” in the NE1 building.

BCIT is taking this incident very seriously and is working closely to support RCMP investigators,” the memo read.

“As a precautionary measure, we have increased security presence and patrols in this building.”

Burnaby RCMP have not yet responded to a request for comment.

