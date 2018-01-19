Man charged for allegedly threatening to stab SkyTrain attendant with syringe

The incident is believed to have occurred on Dec. 11 at the Broadway and Commercial Station

Transit Police say a 35-year-old Vancouver man has been charged in connection with an incident where a SkyTrain attendant was allegedly confronted by a man threatening to stab them with a used syringe.

Kristopher Frederick Kenneth Joyce has been charged with one count of assault with a weapon and one count of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, transit police said in a news release Thursday.

The incident is believed to have occurred on Dec. 11, at about 10:30 p.m., after a young woman with her two small children were on a train at the Broadway and Commercial Station and noticed a man crouched down next to them, possibly injecting what was believed to be drugs.

The woman then advised a SkyTrain attendant, who radioed for transit police to attend.

When the man overheard the call for police, he allegedly moved aggressively towards the attendant, holding the used syringe about four inches from his neck. Transit police say the man is believed to have threatened, repeatedly, to stab the attendant with the syringe.

“The [attendant] said he had not called the police, causing the suspect to back up slightly. He got off the train at Stadium Station and left the area,” according to the news release.

With the help of Vancouver Police Department, transit officers identified a suspect through photographs from witnesses.

Joyce was arrested Jan. 10. He is to appear in provincial court in Vancouver on Jan. 19.

