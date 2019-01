Tyler Emersen Gagnon, 35, faces several charges, including sexual assault with a weapon

The attacked occurred on Nov. 17, 2018, in an apartment building at Bute and Pendrell streets. (Google Maps)

Charges have been laid in connection with a sexual attack in Vancouver’s West End.

Last November, a woman reported that a man had followed her into an apartment building on Bute near Pendrell streets and attacked her being running off.

Police said a suspect was arrested the next day.

Tyler Emersen Gagnon, 35, of Vancouver, is charged with sexual assault with a weapon, unlawful confinement, robbery and uttering threats.

No further information was provided.

