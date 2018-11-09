Man dead after early morning shooting in Surrey

Victim, who was not known to police, was pronounced dead at scene in the 14200 block of 70A Avenue

Surrey RCMP cordon off an area in the 14200 block of 70A Avenue after a man was shot and killed early Friday morning. (Photos: Shane MacKichan)

A 22-year-old man is dead after an early morning shooting in Newton.

Surrey RCMP say the shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the 14200 block of 70A Avenue.

The victim, who is not known to police, was pronounced dead at the scene and police say he was found “on the ground outside of a residence.”

RCMP say the area will be cordoned off for a “significant amount of time.” The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called.

READ MORE: Surrey shooting being politicized

READ MORE: Surrey crime stats so far this year mirror 2017’s numbers

In the period of July 1 – Sept 30 this year there were 7 incidents of shots fired in the City of Surrey, 4 of these occurred in Newton. — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) November 9, 2018

This is Surrey’s 11th homicide of the year. Eight of the victims died by gunfire.

There have been at least 34 shootings in Surrey in 2018. There were 59 shootings in Surrey during 2017, in 2016 there were 61 and in 2015 there were 88.

Anyone with information can call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).



beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter