The scene along 10 Avenue at around 6 p.m. Monday evening. (Samantha Anderson)

Man dies while being taken into custody in South Surrey neighbourhood

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has opened an investigation into the incident

A man has died after going into medical distress while being taken into custody in a South Surrey neighbourhood.

Surrey RCMP received multiple calls that a man was standing in the intersection of 10 Avenue and 161A Street, yelling and in distress, at around 1:40 p.m. on Monday afternoon (Mar. 19).

According to a media release sent out by the Independent Investigations Office of B.C., RCMP attempted to speak with the man, and when they “tried to gain control and take him into custody” he went into medical distress.

Emergency Health Services arrived and provided aid, but at around 3 p.m. the man was declared dead.

The South Surrey street 10 Avenue has been cordoned off as investigators work, and B.C. Coroners Service has been advised.

As an investigation into the incident has been opened by IIO BC, and no further information will be released by Surrey RCMP at this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the IIO BC at 1-855-446-8477.

Body of missing Australian woman found in Whistler lake

