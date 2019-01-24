Man fit to stand trial in girl’s death at B.C. high school: judge

Letisha Reimer was killed during a stabbing at Abbotsford Senior Secondary

This image of Gabriel Klein was released by police at the time of his arrest in November. (Abbotsford Police Department)

–A British Columbia Supreme Court justice has ruled that a man accused of killing 13-year-old Letisha Reimer in an Abbotsford high school is fit to stand trial.

Gabriel Klein will remain at a psychiatric hospital for the duration of the trial – which is scheduled to begin Oct. 7 – instead of going to a pre-trial centre.

Klein is charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault in a November 2016 stabbing attack that killed Reimer and wounded another girl.

Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes declared him unfit to stand trial last April because he suffers from schizophrenia, auditory hallucinations and paranoid delusions.

The BC Review Board ruled Jan. 15 that he was fit to stand trial and Holmes agreed with requests from the Crown and defence on Thursday that she also declare him fit.

RELATED: Accused Abbotsford school killer found fit to stand trial

Court heard that Klein is taking a new medication that has made it easier for him to understand court proceedings and communicate.

READ MORE: Man charged in Abbotsford school stabbing found unfit to stand trial

READ MORE: No decision on Abbotsford school stabbing suspect’s mental fitness for trial

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.