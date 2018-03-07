B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk).

B.C. man gets 18 years for setting fire that killed wife

The couple had six children, five of whom were home at the time of the blaze

A Port Moody man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for a 2016 arson in which his wife was killed.

The man, who cannot be named due to a publication ban, was sentenced to 18 years for his wife’s death and 10 years for the arson causing bodily harm.

The sentences are to be served concurrently and the man will get 29 months 23 days time served.

According to an Integrated Homicide Investigation release at the time, Port Moody police responded to a domestic dispute call on the afternoon of July 10, 2016.

When they arrived, they found two adults inside the flaming home.

The wife was found suffering from extensive burns over most of her body and died of her injuries hours later.

The husband was arrested at the scene and initially charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of arson causing bodily harm.

The charges have since been downgraded to one manslaughter charge and charge of arson causing bodily harm.

The couple had six children between the ages of five and 18 years old, five of whom were inside the home at the time of the dispute.

All five children were able to escape the flames.

A GoFundMe set up for the children has raised $53,531 of its $250,000 goal.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Renowned artist Murray Phillips passes
Next story
Hit TV series Riverdale the subject of academic conference

Just Posted

B.C’s veterinary college says it has cancelled Surrey Animal Hospital’s accreditation

‘This could be a temporary state or it could be longer term,’ says CEO of College of Veterinarians of B.C.

Cloverdale singers talk female barbershop quartets

Singers in ‘Simmer!’ and ‘Uptown Suite!’ on taking risks, performing and competing

Renowned artist Murray Phillips passes

Canadian wilderness painter and founder of the West Fine Art Show died peacefully at Langley Hospice

EDITORIAL: An engaged electorate

Early-morning tree cutting by City of White Rock has unintended – but predictable – consequences

Bid on White Rock gateway project too high: city

$4.09 million budgeted for first phase of uptown plan

PyeongChang 2018, through the eyes of a Korean Canadian

Black Press’ Arnold Lim shares his experiences at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games

Most Canadians can’t name achievements of famous women: poll

Knowledge levels were next to non-existent when respondents were asked about the accomplishments

B.C. environment assessment getting an overhaul

Indigenous role to be enhanced, but not a veto, George Heyman says

Ex-B.C. Lion Marco Iannuzzi great as ‘Gru’ at Polar Plunge fundraiser

Surrey resident helped Team Dueck raise most money at third annual event in Vancouver

B.C. para-hockey champ chases gold in PyeongChang

Northern B.C. athlete James Gemmell is focused on Paralympic podium

Online campaign encourages end of r-word

Motionball’s #NOGOODWAY aims to end the use of the r-word

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna to push ‘plastics charter’ at G7

‘Zero-plastic’ idea to be pushed by Canadian minister

Requirement to say ‘Easter Bunny is real’ violated couple’s charter rights: court

Couple argued telling children in their care the character was real violates religious beliefs

Hit TV series Riverdale the subject of academic conference

Netflix program discussed in ‘myriad ways’ at Fraser Valley event on March 11

Most Read

l -->