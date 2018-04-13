Man killed in Calgary police standoff was from B.C.

Alberta Serious Incident Response Team said 25-year-old man was identified through dental records

The man who died in a police standoff last month in which a Calgary officer was injured was from B.C., Alberta’s police watchdog said Friday.

In an update into its investigation of the March 27 incident, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team said the 25-year-old man was identified through dental records.

It said his next of kin has been notified, but the watchdog did not release his name, citing the province’s homicide naming rules and out of respect for the man’s family.

According to ASIRT, the man was found dead inside a burned-out garage in the Abbeydale neighbourhood of northeast Calgary.

The call that began as a reported robbery at a convenience store, before the suspect allegedly attempted to carjack a woman outside a home and then fled, according to police.

An hours-long search ensued before the man was found in a backyard.

Police said that’s when the suspect began firing shots and officers returned fire.

One officer, a five-year constable, was shot and taken to hospital. He was was listed in stable condition in Foothills Hospital shortly after the incident.

With files from The Canadian Press

