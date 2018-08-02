(Delta Police Department photo)

Man missing from Ladner houseboat found dead on Washington beach

The man had fallen off a houseboat in April, his body was found in Ferndale this July

A body found on a Washington beach in July has been identified as the man who went missing from a Delta houseboat back in April.

According to a release put out by the Delta Police Department, the body was found on Neptune Beach in Ferndale, Wash. on July 22. Due to the condition of the body, there was a delay in identifying the man.

Through dental records, he was found to be the same man who had disappeared off a houseboat in the 3400-block of River Road on April 25 of this year.

RELATED: Search for missing Delta man turns into recovery operation

The man had fallen off the houseboat while there with friends. At the time, his friends were unable to rescue him, and he slipped under the water. An extensive search of the area, including resources from the Coast Guard, RCMP Air One and Delta police, could not find the man, and he was presumed drowned.

The Delta Police Department received confirmation of the man’s identity from the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office on July 31.


grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Think about the firefighters’: Butt out, stay safe and obey campfire bans
Next story
2 arrested, 1 at large in connection with slew of Skytrain thefts

Just Posted

Man whose sister-in-law used broom to keep him away loses appeal of sex assault sentence

Accused had been trained as a soldier in Sudan, where he was born, when he was nine years old

‘Think about the firefighters’: Butt out, stay safe and obey campfire bans

About 340 of the wildfire in B.C. so far this year have been caused by people

Months to wait before gangsters bounced out of Surrey bars

The city’s Inadmissible Patron Program, or IPP, will likely not be rolled out until year’s end

Man missing from Ladner houseboat found dead on Washington beach

The man had fallen off a houseboat in April, his body was found in Ferndale this July

Surrey’s Indigenous leadership committes celebrates three years

Funding has been secured to launch a social innovation lab focusing on Indigenous child poverty in Surrey

Safe-proof your home and avoid vacation becoming ‘open season’ for burglars

Crime Stoppers offers tips on ensuring home security while away B.C. Day long weekend

Port Mann Bridge review points to B.C. government’s flaws in expertise, risk management

Report takes aim at how the $3.3 billion mega-project was handled

2 arrested, 1 at large in connection with slew of Skytrain thefts

30-year-old man still wanted on a Canada-wide immigration warrant

B.C. overdose deaths drop in June, but 100+ still dying each month

Coroner says 80% of the deaths are men, and 71% are between the ages of 30 and 59 years old

B.C.-based low-cost airline to offer flights to U.S.

WestJet subsidiary Swoop to launch service from Abbotsford to Las Vegas, and more

Housing tops worry list for more than half in Metro Vancouver: poll

23 per cent are ‘significantly negatively affected’ by it

VIDEO: B.C. media company creates immersive video of Mt. Cheam

Using cutting-edge technology, Boris Maganic created a 360-degree view of Mt. Cheam

White House: Trump receives new letter from Kim Jong Un

A second meeting between Trump and Kim has not been planned at this time

Triage system for border crossers won’t be in place until late September

Crowded shelters in Montreal and Toronto could remain an issue until end of September

Most Read

l -->