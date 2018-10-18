Man on scooter seriously injured in Surrey crash, police say

It happened at Green Timbers Way and 140th Avenue on Oct. 17

Surrey RCMP say a man riding a scooter suffered serious injuries on Oct. 17, after being hit by a vehicle at Green Timbers Way and 140th Street. (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

Surrey RCMP say a 59-year-old man on a scooter is seriously hurt after being hit by a vehicle on Wednesday (Oct. 17).

It happened around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of 140th Street and Green Timbers Way.

Police say the man was crossing 140th Street on his scooter when he was struck, and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is co-operating, Surrey RCMP say.

“Alcohol, drugs, and speed have been ruled out as contributing factors in this collision,” said Sergeant Tyler Wickware in a release. “The incident is still under investigation by the Surrey Criminal Collision Investigation Team.”

The collision led to road closures, according to a Black Press freelancer at the scene who said “southbound 140th Street was closed from 100th Avenue to Fraser Highway for several hours.”

This crash comes after two elderly people were killed on Surrey streets earlier this month.

See also: Senior dies after Surrey hit-and-run

On Sept. 30 an 81-year-old man was hit by a car while he was walking. The next day, police said he had died of his injuries.

Surrey RCMP say the vehicle hit him at the intersection of 75th Avenue and 122A Avenue at about 9:45 p.m.

Then, on Oct. 1, Sharon Louise Mitchell was on her way to get a hamburger when she was struck by a vehicle at 68th Avenue and 138th Street. She died the next day at Royal Columbian Hospital.

Surrey RCMP say Mitchell was in a marked crosswalk at the time, and that the driver left the scene.

See also: Family of 69-year-old woman killed in Surrey hit-and-run pleads for information

Police say Mitchell was the eighth pedestrian killed in Surrey so far this year.

“This is the second serious collision in two days in Surrey involving an individual being struck by a vehicle,” said Sergeant Chad Greig after Mitchell was struck. “With the seasons changing, rainier weather happening and the sun setting sooner, it is a combined effort by both pedestrians and drivers to ensure theirs and others’ safety. Don’t be complacent, and remember to adjust your travelling habits accordingly on our roadways.”

Anyone with more information about the latest crash, including any dash cam footage, is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file 2018-155264. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.