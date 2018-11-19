Police investigate in the 700-block of 176 Street Wednesday, after a pedestrian was struck by a northbound vehicle just before 5:30 p.m. (Curtis Kreklau photo)

Man still in hospital after struck by car in Surrey last week

The man was airlifted to hospital with “potential life-threatening” injuries after the incident

A man was still in hospital Monday after he was struck by a vehicle in the 700-block of Pacific Highway last week.

The man was airlifted to hospital with “potential life-threatening” injuries after the incident, which occurred Nov. 14 at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Surrey RCMP did not provide an update of the condition of the pedestrian Monday, but confirmed to Peace Arch News that he was still in hospital.

According to one witness, the man was struck by an older-model sedan that had been travelling northbound on 176 Street just south of 8 Avenue. Police said initial indications are that the victim was crossing mid-block when he was struck.

Surrey RCMP are requesting anyone who witnessed the incident, or have video, to contact the detachment at 604-599-0502.

