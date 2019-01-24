Man suspected of groping women at three different stores in Surrey

Surrey RCMP say suspect is alleged to have groped female employees after asking for their help

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help identifying this man suspected in three groping incidents at three separate retail stores. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Police in Surrey have released surveillance footage photos of a man suspected of groping women at three different retail stores in Surrey during the past month.

Surrey RCMP say the man is alleged to have groped the female employees after asking for their help.

In a release Thursday morning, RCMP detailed the three groping incidents:

On Dec. 22, 2018 at about 5 p.m. a man entered a retail store in the 12000 of 72nd Avenue. Police say he asked a female employee for help and then touched her lower back and grabbed her buttocks. He then grabbed her arm and attempted to walk with her. The employee broke free and the suspect took off.

Then on Dec. 31, 2018 at about 2:45 p.m., police say a man entered a retail store located in the 10300 block of 152 Street. He asked a female employee for help before grabbing her buttocks and touching her groin.

And finally, on Jan. 18, 2019 at about 8:45 p.m.police say a man entered a store in the 7400 block of King George Boulevard and again, asked for help from a female employee. While in the store, RCMP say he brushed his hand against the woman’s buttocks and then grabbed it before leaving the store.

Surrey RCMP say the suspect is described as South Asian with chubby cheeks, medium chubby build and a moustache. At the time of the first groping, he was wearing a dark baseball hat, dark hoody and dark sweatpants (see photo below).

At the time of the second incident, he was wearing a dark Nike sweatshirt and a light-coloured necklace. During the third groping, police say the man was wearing a grey sweater and black pants.

If you think you know who this is, call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or visit solvecrime.ca.



beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com

