Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help identifying this man suspected in three groping incidents at three separate retail stores. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Crime

Man suspected of groping women at three different stores in Surrey

Surrey RCMP say suspect is alleged to have groped female employees after asking for their help

Police in Surrey have released surveillance footage photos of a man suspected of groping women at three different retail stores in Surrey during the past month.

Surrey RCMP say the man is alleged to have groped the female employees after asking for their help.

In a release Thursday morning, RCMP detailed the three groping incidents:

  • On Dec. 22, 2018 at about 5 p.m. a man entered a retail store in the 12000 of 72nd Avenue. Police say he asked a female employee for help and then touched her lower back and grabbed her buttocks. He then grabbed her arm and attempted to walk with her. The employee broke free and the suspect took off.
  • Then on Dec. 31, 2018 at about 2:45 p.m., police say a man entered a retail store located in the 10300 block of 152 Street. He asked a female employee for help before grabbing her buttocks and touching her groin.
  • And finally, on Jan. 18, 2019 at about 8:45 p.m.police say a man entered a store in the 7400 block of King George Boulevard and again, asked for help from a female employee. While in the store, RCMP say he brushed his hand against the woman’s buttocks and then grabbed it before leaving the store.

Surrey RCMP say the suspect is described as South Asian with chubby cheeks, medium chubby build and a moustache. At the time of the first groping, he was wearing a dark baseball hat, dark hoody and dark sweatpants (see photo below).

At the time of the second incident, he was wearing a dark Nike sweatshirt and a light-coloured necklace. During the third groping, police say the man was wearing a grey sweater and black pants.

If you think you know who this is, call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or visit solvecrime.ca.


beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

 

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help identifying this man suspected in three groping incidents at three separate retail stores. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Previous story
Police look for man believed to have photographed woman in casino bathroom
Next story
B.C. brewery evacuated due to suspected ammonia leak

Just Posted

Surrey Khalsa School honours 11-year-old speed skater

Grade 6 student Prabhnoor Grewal competed in the B.C. Long Track Championship Jan. 19 and 20

From Pogs to Magic, White Rock hobby store marks 25 years

Grey Haven Hobbies and Games has been a fixture in the city since 1994

Tardi team suffers first loss at junior nationals

Langley-based curlers are still in the running to defend champ status this week in Saskatchewan.

Man suspected of groping women at three different stores in Surrey

Surrey RCMP say suspect is alleged to have groped female employees after asking for their help

North Delta boys and girls soccer clubs considering merger

Move to help boost player retention, bring in higher-quality coaching and share skill development costs

VIDEO: Carcass pits making bear problem worse in southeastern B.C.

“Getting those carcasses off the landscape should improve human and bear safety.” - Clayton Lamb

Kelly Ellard’s day parole extended 6 months

Ellard and several other teens swarmed and beat 14-year-old Reena Virk who later died in 1997

Premier John Horgan says B.C. auditor should tackle legislature scandal

B.C. Liberal leader calls for cooperation, foreign travel ban

Man fit to stand trial in girl’s death at B.C. high school: judge

Letisha Reimer was killed during a stabbing at Abbotsford Senior Secondary

Metro Vancouver’s small towns raise concerns over funding rail to ‘wealthy’ UBC

But Vancouver, Surrey mayors say it’s key to get the line built and grab senior funding

B.C. brewery evacuated due to suspected ammonia leak

Creston Fire Rescue personnel and equipment are on site.

WATCH: Cutting-edge B.C. lab opens to detect fake honey

The lab uses nuclear magnetic resonance to pinpoint the floral and geographic sources of honey samples

This year’s flu vaccine is way more effective than last year

BC Centre for Disease Control says analysis shows shot has 91 per cent efficacy against H1N1 in kids

B.C. loggers brace for changes in century-old log export policy

Contractor regulations shifting to stabilize struggling industry

Most Read

l -->