U.S. officials at the Pacific Highway border detained a man wanted in Arizona Sunday. (Contributed photo)

Man wanted in Arizona nabbed at South Surrey border crossing

Warrant for 31-year-old related to a 2014 manslaughter conviction: U.S. border patrol

A man wanted in Arizona for failing to comply with release conditions related to a 2014 manslaughter and endangerment conviction was picked up at the Pacific Highway border Sunday.

In a release issued Friday afternoon, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say a 31-year-old was detained after a name check revealed he was the subject of a warrant out of Maricopa County.

No further details on the 2014 incident were released.

The man was transported to Whatcom County Jail pending extradition.

Area port Director Kenneth L. Williams described such apprehensions as “vital to protecting our communities and those within them.”

Previous story
Fate of truck driver in Humboldt bus crash will test sentencing system: experts
Next story
Suspect in transit cop shooting was jailed in 2011 for killing man at Surrey McDonald’s

Just Posted

Man wanted in Arizona nabbed at South Surrey border crossing

Warrant for 31-year-old related to a 2014 manslaughter conviction: U.S. border patrol

Surrey SkyTrain station shooting suspect was released from prison on reduced sentence

Judge in Glasgow’s shooting case was ‘particularly impressed’ victim’s parents urged Glasgow to become a ‘better person’

Free parking on White Rock’s waterfront starts today

Change to bylaw allows four hours without charge, until March 31

Relay for Life rebrands, merges Surrey, Langley events

The annual Canadian Cancer Society event will see some changes this year.

Another Surrey townhouse project referred back to staff over school crowding concerns

Last December, Surrey council sent back two major Clayton townhouse proposals for the same reason

Fate of truck driver in Humboldt bus crash will test sentencing system: experts

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu admitted he caused the collision that killed 16 people and injured 13

No-waste grocery stores not a garbage idea to help tackle food waste

The shop encourages customers to bring clean, reusable containers from home to box the food

Gas prices rise 3 cents a litre in Lower Mainland

Analyst Dan McTeague says prices will get much higher come April

Childcare crisis looms over B.C. Interior

Shuswap parents frustrated by lack of spaces while care providers struggle to find qualified staff

B.C. driver clocked going 102 km/h in 30 km/h school zone

Children were leaving school at the time, say Abbotsford Police

B.C.’s overdose prevention strategy sets blueprint for rest of world: study

Reseachers at University of Victoria call opening of overdose prevention sites ‘novel and nimble’

Tim Hortons co-founder Ron Joyce dies at age 88

The cause of death was not immediately clear

Whitecaps sign Tunisian defender Jasser Khmiri

The 21-year-old defender has signed a three-year deal with the Major League Soccer squad

Seven Vancouver cops cleared in 2016 fatal shooting of robbery suspect

Officers shot a man nine times after he stole a rifle from a Canadian Tire

Most Read

l -->