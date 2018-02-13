Mike Gould pleaded guilty to fraud in Cranbrook Provincial Court on Tuesday. (File photo)

Man who promised millions to B.C. hockey team admits to fraud in unrelated case

Mike Gould pledged to donate $7.5 million, but Kimberley Dynamiters have yet to receive any cash

A Kootenay man charged with fraud by using bad cheques to pay a restaurant bill pleaded guilty at province court in Cranbrook on Tuesday.

Mike Lawrence Gould pleaded guilty to fraud, however, he is facing a second count of using a forged document, which has been put over until Feb. 26 for disposition.

Gould was represented by legal counsel, but was not present in the courtroom. During the proceedings, the fraud count was also amended to reflect fraud over $5,000.

The charges stem from an alleged incident where Northwest Grill, a local restaurant, claimed an $8,000 bill went unpaid after Gould hosted a banquet for a local junior hockey team.

According to restaurant owner Jolene Salanski, cheques were provided to cover the bill, however, there were no funds in the accounts provided.

Gould pledged to donate $7.5 million to the Kimberley Dynamiters Jr. B hockey club last fall, claiming he won millions of dollars in a European lottery.

Since his pledge that was made in October during a centre ice ceremony at the Kimberley Civic Centre, the Dynamiters has not received any money.

The donation was also intended to provide funds for the Kimberley Minor Hockey Association, which has seen less corporate sponsorship because of Gould’s pledge.

Previous story
‘Canada does not treat us right’ says Trump
Next story
NDP target housing, child care in return to B.C. legislature

Just Posted

Railway loses court appeal in fatal Surrey crash

A car and train crashed in 2007, seriously injured two men and killing a third in North Surrey

Top earners in Surrey school district revealed

Superintendent Jordan Tinney received more than $330K in total compensation in last fiscal year

Anti-bullying flash mobs planned in Surrey, Delta

Commuity urged to attend and support student flash mobs aimed at celebrating differences

No foul play suspected after body found in park

Police were called to 15100-block of 24 Avenue

Oneness celebrates 10 years of philanthropy

Group supports grandmothers in Africa

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. logging truck driver saves moose calf from snowbank

The Vanderhoof man rescued the calf after it got stuck upside down in the snow

Man who promised millions to B.C. hockey team admits to fraud in unrelated case

Mike Gould pledged to donate $7.5 million, but Kimberley Dynamiters have yet to receive any cash

B.C. sledge hockey player makes Canada’s Paralympic team for second time

The Paralympic medallist from Quesnel will head to PyeongChang to compete

B.C. RCMP investigating ‘senseless’ duck deaths

Two-door Audi intentionally sped through flock in Cranbrook

MLA apologizes for joke at B.C. Indigenous basketball tournament

North Coast representative Jennifer Rice’s attempt at humour fell flat

West Coast Express ridership down in 2017

TransLink says dip was predictable with Evergreen Line

Love after loss is possible, says life coach

Jade Karling Black back with advice for the grieving

Most Read

l -->