Man whose sister-in-law used broom to keep him away loses appeal of sex assault sentence

Accused had been trained as a soldier in Sudan, where he was born, when he was nine years old

A man who was trained as a child soldier in Sudan has lost an appeal of his sentence for sexual assault.

The 33-year-old man, whose identity is shielded by a publication ban, appealed as “unfit” a 10-month conditional sentence, two years’ probation and an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew imposed in Surrey provincial court.

His sister-in-law was the victim.

“Essentially, his behaviour consisted of persistent unwanted advances and touching,” Justice Murray Blok noted in his reasons for judgment, at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster.

“At times, she employed a broom to keep him away from her.”

READ ALSO: Judge finds search and arrests were unlawful in Surrey drug and gun case

READ ALSO: B.C. judge weeps, defence lawyer cries foul

A psychologist concluded he is “below average risk” for future sexual offending. The court heard he is a Canadian citizen who came to Canada in 2003 at age 19 after living in a refugee camp in the Congo for five years. He had been inducted into training as a soldier in Sudan, where he was born, when he was nine years old.

He did not have a criminal record prior to this sex assault conviction.

Blok dismissed the appeal, noting there had been “not one, but a number of acts” involving “persistent behaviour over an extended period of time” and “the offender expressed no remorse, blamed the victim for the events, and spoke ill of her in the community.”

The sentence imposed, Blok found, “is not demonstrably unfit” and “falls within a range of sentences that were reasonably available to the sentencing judge.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Ontario paramedics charged in 2017 death of Good Samaritan
Next story
B.C. overdose deaths drop in June, but 100+ still dying each month

Just Posted

Man whose sister-in-law used broom to keep him away loses appeal of sex assault sentence

Accused had been trained as a soldier in Sudan, where he was born, when he was nine years old

‘Think about the firefighters’: Butt out, stay safe and obey campfire bans

About 340 of the wildfire in B.C. so far this year have been caused by people

Months to wait before gangsters bounced out of Surrey bars

The city’s Inadmissible Patron Program, or IPP, will likely not be rolled out until year’s end

Man missing from Ladner houseboat found dead on Washington beach

The man had fallen off a houseboat in April, his body was found in Ferndale this July

Surrey’s Indigenous leadership committes celebrates three years

Funding has been secured to launch a social innovation lab focusing on Indigenous child poverty in Surrey

Safe-proof your home and avoid vacation becoming ‘open season’ for burglars

Crime Stoppers offers tips on ensuring home security while away B.C. Day long weekend

Port Mann Bridge review points to B.C. government’s flaws in expertise, risk management

Report takes aim at how the $3.3 billion mega-project was handled

2 arrested, 1 at large in connection with slew of Skytrain thefts

30-year-old man still wanted on a Canada-wide immigration warrant

B.C. overdose deaths drop in June, but 100+ still dying each month

Coroner says 80% of the deaths are men, and 71% are between the ages of 30 and 59 years old

B.C.-based low-cost airline to offer flights to U.S.

WestJet subsidiary Swoop to launch service from Abbotsford to Las Vegas, and more

Housing tops worry list for more than half in Metro Vancouver: poll

23 per cent are ‘significantly negatively affected’ by it

VIDEO: B.C. media company creates immersive video of Mt. Cheam

Using cutting-edge technology, Boris Maganic created a 360-degree view of Mt. Cheam

White House: Trump receives new letter from Kim Jong Un

A second meeting between Trump and Kim has not been planned at this time

Triage system for border crossers won’t be in place until late September

Crowded shelters in Montreal and Toronto could remain an issue until end of September

Most Read

l -->