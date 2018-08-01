‘Managed retreat’ option dropped from Surrey’s coastal flooding strategy

Controversial measure removed from analysis of future rise in sea level at Crescent Beach

Surrey is dropping the ‘Managed Retreat’ option from its Coastal Flood Adaptation Strategy.

A media release issued Wednesday morning said the controversial option – which some news reports suggested might have seen the city buying out Crescent Beach waterfront homes – is being removed from the strategy as a result of “additional feedback from directly-impacted stakeholders from Crescent Beach.”

The option – part of a response to provincial directives to plan for at least a one-metre sea level rise by 2100 – created a stir in May when a CBC News story reported the city was “hatching a plan” to buy out approximately 400 homes which would be relocated or abandoned as sea levels increase.

But city engineer Matt Osler told Peace Arch News at the time that it was “too early to say how we would implement a managed retreat.”

In Wednesday’s announcement the city said “no further analysis will be conducted on this option and it will not be recommended by staff in the draft Coastal Flood Adaptation Strategy (CFAS) to be brought forward in spring 2019.”

Instead the city will continue to explore the ‘Expanded Edge’ and ‘Barrier Island/Spit’ options, the release said, as well as expanding monitoring of sea level changes, ground subsidence, long-term beach erosion, storm surge and wave damage and seasonal water pooling.

Mayoral candidate Doug McCallum – a longtime Crescent Beach resident who served as Surrey mayor from 1996 to 2005 – told PAN he was happy with the decision.

“I believe strongly in leaving nature alone,” he said. “It’s looked after Crescent Beach for hundreds of years, and will continue to look after Crescent Beach for hundreds of years in the future.”

Previous story
Air quality advisory lifted for Lower Mainland
Next story
Thieves steal Swedish royal jewels, escape by speedboat

Just Posted

‘Managed retreat’ option dropped from Surrey’s coastal flooding strategy

Controversial measure removed from analysis of future rise in sea level at Crescent Beach

White Rock Youth Ambassador candidates vie for crown

Ambassadors gala set for Friday in White Rock

Air quality advisory lifted for Lower Mainland

Smoke from fires in B.C.’s interior and around the world has faded

‘Huge disappointment’ leads to Peninsula rail-relocation forum

Rail relocation to be focus of citizens meeting after White Rock mayor reacts to federal discussion

White Rock candidates stumped on who’s paying for ratings poll

Speculation is on Coalition, but Sinclair says she has no idea and other incumbents remain mum

Molson enters into joint venture to develop cannabis-infused beverages

Recreational marijuana is set to become legal in Canada on Oct.17

Soldiers of Odin to march past homeless camp in B.C. city

People associated with anti-immigration group join with those opposing tent city in Nanaimo

B.C. Interior residents should get break, taxpayers’ group says

Canadian Taxpayers Federation calls on government to cut fuel taxes, fix ICBC and axe new health tax

Thieves steal Swedish royal jewels, escape by speedboat

It happened at a medieval cathedral in Strangnas, west of the capital of Stockholm

Power pays for B.C. NDP in individual fundraising

John Horgan’s ruling party raises $1.26M in first half of 2018

B.C. announces $1.5M to help people detect signs of stroke

Money will help Heart and Stroke Foundation to run FAST program for five straight years

20 years later, destructive ‘98 B.C. wildfire a reminder that fire fuels need to be cut

Counsellor and fire chief look forward to new provincial program to reduce fire fuel.

Evacuation order, state of emergency issued for Placer Mountain fire

BC Wildfire Service continues to work to get blaze under control

B.C. man believed to be sleeping crushed in garbage truck accident

A Victoria man sleeping in a garbage dumpster was accidently killed Wednesday morning

Most Read

l -->